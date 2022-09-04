New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New York City police are searching for a driver who was caught on video in a hit-and-run that ultimately killed a five-year-old boy.

The hit-and-run happened Thursday in the East Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens, police said. The boy was crossing the 100th street with his parents before 5:30 in the evening

A white 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was traveling north on McIntosh Street at the time, police said. The driver tried to make a left turn onto southbound 100th Street when he struck the child, police said.

The driver did not stay at the scene and fled southbound on 100th Street. EMS transported the boy to NYC Health + Hospitals / Elmhurst where he died from his injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses for the boy identified as Jonathan Martinez.

“Jonathan was the sweetest and smartest kid,” Page says. “He loved to sing, dance and worship the Lord. He loved all the Spider-Man and car toys.”

NYC police are asking anyone with information on the driver’s whereabouts and identity to call 1-800-577-8477.