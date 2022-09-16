The NWS says a “historically strong” storm is bringing seas up to 54 feet high to Alaska.

A huge stretch of Alaska’s western coastline is now at risk of flooding and storms as forecasters warn that the remnants of a Pacific typhoon could bring seas. up to 54 feet and winds up to 75 knots (86 mph) this weekend.

Typhoon Merbock has become a historically powerful Alaskan storm in the Bering Sea, according to the National Weather Service. said Friday. “Strong, damaging high winds and storm surges are expected to hit southwest Alaska, especially along the southern Seward Peninsula.”

Power lines could be destroyed and roads and homes could be flooded as water levels are expected to be 3 to 8 feet above normal high tide levels. agency said.

By 11 p.m. local time Thursday, a weather buoy in the Western Aleutian Islands recorded sea levels as high as 41 feet. NWS office in Anchorage said. The tropical origin of the storm was evident on the remote island of Adak, where wind gusts reached 75 mph and temperatures soared to 70 degrees.

The strongest hurricane-force winds are expected to ease slightly on Friday before the system makes landfall, but storm warnings remain in place until early Saturday morning. But severe flood warnings will remain in place for some northern coastal and inland areas until Sunday morning.

“The highest water levels are expected on Saturday evening and Sunday,” the NWS said in a statement.

Flood warnings are in effect over a wide area, roughly in the center of Nome. But virtually the entire coastline of Alaska is on alert in one form or another, and small craft warnings are being issued from the Gulf of Alaska to the coast of the North Slope.