The number of uninsured Americans has fallen to a record low

WASHINGTON (AP) – The number of people living in the U.S. without health insurance coverage has hit an all-time low of 8 percent this year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.

“Every American has a right to the peace of mind that comes with access to affordable, quality health care,” President Joe Biden said in a statement Tuesday about the record-low rate of uninsured Americans.

The results came days after Democrats rejected a 725-page climate, health care and tax deal that would have extended generous federal subsidies. Credited with lowering uninsured rates for people who purchase private health insurance. Democrats proposed spending $64 billion to extend those price breaks for another three years.

The decline in uninsured Americans began last year when Congress and Biden signed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Lowers premiums and out-of-pocket costs for new or returning customers who buy plans through the Affordable Care Act’s private health insurance marketplaces.

With better subsidies, the uninsured rate fell to just 9 percent last year. The Biden administration also began ramping up advertising and increased the number of counselors who helped sign people up for plans during last year’s open enrollment season.

    • Before last year, the uninsured rate had been consistently in the double digits for decades. The number of uninsured Americans began to decline after the ACA in 2010, which expanded Medicaid and offered health insurance through a mix of subsidized private plans to people without job-based coverage.

    Nearly 26 million people in the US are without health insurance, and just under 2 percent of children are now uninsured.

    “We know that access to quality, affordable health care is critical to healthy lives, economic security and peace of mind,” HHS Secretary Javier Becerra said in a statement Tuesday.

