The number of homeless people in Los Angeles County has increased over the past two years, according to recent count results.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released figures from its point-in-time count on Thursday, which showed a 4.1% increase in homeless people since the start of the 2020 pandemic. In the city of Los Angeles, 41,980 people were classified as homeless, while nationwide, 69,144 homeless were counted.

“While it’s too early to know what this year’s count results will mean in the long term, the numbers suggest a flattening of the curve driven by necessary and effective economic programs that helped keep people in their homes during the pandemic. “, said Christina Dixon, Executive Co-Executive Director at LAHSA.

The count took place from February 22 – 24 after a one-month delay due to an increase in Covid-19 cases due to Delta and Omicron strains. It was the first count since 2020 after last year’s event was canceled amid restrictions and stay-at-home orders.

The takeaway from the count shows that homelessness is increasing but at a slower pace, LAHSA said. It also noted an increase in tents and makeshift shelters on roads and sidewalks, but with fewer people, officials said.

Homelessness has become an important issue in and around Los Angeles as rising housing prices put pressure on local leaders to address the issue.

In 2020, homelessness in the county increased more than 12% from the previous year, while the city of Los Angeles experienced a 14% increase in the number of people without shelter during the same period.

In 2019, nearly 59,000 people were counted as homeless in the county.

In a statement about the results, County Supervisor Hilda Solis said she was concerned about the number of Latinos experiencing homelessness.

“Last year, I wrote a proposal to increase support for undocumented individuals and immigrants experiencing homelessness, and I’m working with LAHSA on the findings of that report,” she said. “It is imperative that the county better understand and address the root causes driving the rise in Latino homelessness.”