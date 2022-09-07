The number of Canadians living with dementia is expected to triple by 2050, according to the Alzheimer’s Society.

BUT new research from the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada predicts that the number of people in Canada living with dementia will triple over the next 30 years.

The study used Statistics Canada data to create insights into people living in Canada and examined how many of those people would develop dementia over time in a so-called “micro-simulation”.

In 2020, over 597,000 Canadians had dementia; this number is expected to reach 1.7 million by 2050.

“As the baby boomer generation in Canada continues to age, the number of people in Canada living with dementia will increase significantly,” report author Dr. Joshua Armstrong said in a press release.

Statistics Canada data for the beginning of this year shows that the number of people aged 65 and over is increasing; There are seven million Canadians in this age group, and they make up about 19 percent of the total population—up from 16.9 percent since the last census five years earlier.

The term dementia describes a general group of brain diseases that are progressive, degenerative, and ultimately incurable. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, but several others fall into this category.

Symptoms of dementia include memory loss, impaired judgment, difficulty solving problems, and changes in behavior, mood, and personality.

Although most people experience some memory loss As people age, the World Health Organization estimates that only eight percent of people will be diagnosed with dementia.

According to the Society, dementia usually affects people over the age of 65, but can also be diagnosed in people in their 40s and 50s.

Jennifer Lyle, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Society of British Columbia, said the healthcare system needs to be prepared for what could happen.

“We know from talking to the families of people with dementia that access to things like primary care, home care, respite services is critical,” she said. On the coast host Gloria Makarenko.

“And these are the things that are often the first to be cut or affected when our healthcare system is stressed. So those kinds of things are really important for future investments.”

The Alzheimer’s Society of Canada estimated that the total cost of caring for people with dementia was about $10.4 billion just last year.

Increased need for carers

As the number of people living with dementia increases, so does the need for care. In BC alone, more than 50,000 friends and family members provided this support in 2020, the report says, and that number will rise to 144,900 by 2050.

In British Columbia, the Alzheimer’s Society is already recruiting volunteers to support caregivers and is actively recruiting.

Amelia Gillis, support and education coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Society of British Columbia, said there are 75 different support programs in the province.

“Now we have adopted a fully hybrid model, so we are now offering all the virtual programs that we have launched due to COVID and we are doing it in person,” she said. “So our need for volunteers has skyrocketed as more programs are offered.”

Lyle said about 88 percent of caregivers are of working age and may be forced to quit their jobs to care for loved ones, meaning the workforce will be impacted by an increase in the number of people living with dementia.

“It’s also very much a gender issue, because most of the people who care for family members are women.”