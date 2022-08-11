The NFL plans a Black Friday game on Amazon Prime Video for the 2023 season, according to the report

type here...
The The NFL is synonymous with Thanksgiving And now suing Black Friday.

The league plans to expand its schedule to include a football game on the Friday after Thanksgiving, starting next year. Sports Business Journal.

Amazon Prime Video, the exclusive carrier of “Thursday Night Football,” will pay more than $100 million to broadcast the game, John Aurand reported Wednesday.

A Black Friday football game extends the NFL’s dominance over Thanksgiving. Last year, the Las Vegas Raiders-Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game drew an average 38.531 million viewers on CBS, the most-watched regular season game of any network since 1990.

This season’s Turkey Day slate features three games televised by CBS, Fox and NBC.

Analysis: Amazon Prime Video gets a solid No. 1 slate from the NFL

More: Michael Smith joins Amazon’s Prime Video ‘Thursday Night Football’ studio coverage as news analyst

4th & Monday:Our NFL newsletter always brings the blitz

Amazon will pay $1 billion per season to carry “Thursday Night Football” for 11 years. Amazon Prime Video includes 15 regular season and one preseason game. They will also be available on stations in participating teams’ markets while on ESPN and NFL Network.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the announcing team for “Thursday Night Football” games. Michaels moves from NBC to Prime, with Herbstreit pulling double duty. He does NFL games for Prime and is ESPN’s lead college football analyst.

Contributed by: Associated Press



