New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Derrick Henry was spotted jogging on the field with his daughter after practice. The Green Bay Packers are once again borrowing children’s bicycles to practice. Fans rub elbows with their favorite players to get those coveted autographs.

Yes, the NFL is looking and acting like it’s back to normal heading into its third season dealing with Covid-19.

No more trailers or tents for testing, and masks are rare. In fact, the protocols the league and NFL Players Association created and adjusted for 2020 and 2021 were suspended last March.

The NFL appears to be following the CDC’s lead, which eased social distancing and quarantine requirements last week, with 95% of Americans age 16 and older receiving some level of immunity from vaccinations or infections.

Aaron Rodgers Bemoans Packers Training Camp Mistakes: ‘Simple Plays We Messed Up’

The league still wants anyone with possible symptoms to speak up and wear a mask after coming in contact with someone with Covid-19. A positive test means self-isolation at home for at least five days.

“I think we’re always concerned about everyone’s safety, ours and our families’ health,” Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said, 2 1/2 years into the pandemic: “Hopefully we’re past it.”

It’s easy to notice the biggest changes in training camps across the NFL: Fans have reached out to high-five and shake hands with players, are no longer shunned and are happy to resume preseason traditions.

The players are happy that the fans are back in full swing, thanks to the consistent routine and boosted energy during the long camp.

“It’s huge,” Packers running back Aaron Jones said. “The fans are everything. They drive football, and I would say one of the best traditions in football is the bike rides. I’ve had my little bike rider since I arrived, and it’s special for me to bring my son to practice with me.”

Jets’ Zach Wilson undergoes successful knee surgery: Reports

The Packers are among the teams that have allowed fans to watch training camp practices from afar in 2021, although interaction with players is not allowed.

The cheers were most welcome after the relative silence of the past two years, but the only sounds heard were pads clattering, coaches yelling and, occasionally, music over the speakers to mimic the noise of the fans. The families of players, coaches and team staff were also absent, preventing them from stealing a few minutes at work with their children or spouses.

Henry’s daughter Valentina, now 2, is the perfect age to enjoy her father racing to the end zone after the opening practice in camp. The two-time NFL rushing champ said it’s a moment his daughter will be able to watch as she grows up.

“It’s always valuable to have these moments, especially with your kids, but just being in football and training camp takes up a lot of time,” Henry said. “But any time you get a moment like that, you always cherish those moments and we can look back and laugh and have fun.”

Vaccinations have eased protocols since 2020, with teammates required to stay 6 feet apart and coaches wearing masks on the field at practices or games, whether teams are indoors or outdoors. Titans center Ben Jones said having friends sit apart for breakfast and lunch makes it difficult to build team chemistry and camaraderie.

“It made it very challenging for me as a guy trying to get five guys on the same page,” recalls Ben Jones. “It’s not what you want. As a guy on the team, as a leader, you want as many guys as close as possible so you can have an impact on them.”

Gone are the signs of social distancing. As well as mandatory tests, it saves time every morning waiting for a positive or negative result.

No NFL regular-season games were canceled due to the pandemic in the past two seasons, although many canceled the preseason in 2020. The league reports that nearly 95% of players and nearly 100% of team personnel have been vaccinated.

The Titans had their first outbreak of the 2020 season, and Vrabel tested positive early in another outbreak for the team in the 2021 preseason.

Giants’ Brian Daboll has ‘full confidence’ in Daniel Jones, but Tyrod Taylor could get preseason 1st-team reps

Other professional leagues are also adjusting protocols:

— Major League Baseball has suspended routine COVID-19 testing for all but symptomatic individuals before the start of the 2022 season.

— The NHL and the NHL Players Association released updated protocols Tuesday afternoon, encouraging vaccinations and booster shots and testing only when symptoms are present. Like the NBA and MLB, unvaccinated people cannot cross the border between the US and Canada. Players who aren’t unvaccinated face suspension and lost pay for missing “team activities,” though the NHL only includes two players and assistant coaches in that category.

— The NBA hasn’t revealed its full policy for the upcoming season. Commissioner Adam Silver said last month that he expects continued movement toward normalcy, “I’ve learned over the last 2 1/2 years not to make any assumptions when it comes to COVID, but we’ll be prepared for whatever comes our way.”