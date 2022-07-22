New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A newly sworn in person Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) The commissioner is a former staff member of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

SEC Commissioner Jaime Lizaraga was sworn into office at the financial regulator on Monday.

Lizárraga was Pelosi’s senior adviser and director of member services for a decade.

According to Legistorm Lizarraga joined Pelosi’s staff as a senior adviser while House Minority Leader and after she became speaker again.

Prior to Pelosi’s staff, Lizarraga served as deputy director of legislative affairs for the SEC and also served on the House Financial Services Committee.

Lizarraga’s swearing-in comes as Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, face scrutiny over Nvidia stock trades that came before a vote on the tech bill.

On Thursday, in response to a question from Fox News Digital, Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, had never made stock purchases based on inside information she received. “No. Absolutely not,” she said.

The rejection comes after Pelosi made headlines when her husband, who is known for making stock trades worth millions, bought computer chip stock.

Pelosi’s office has defended her husband’s purchases and reiterated that Pelosi owns no stock that could bring a measure barring lawmakers and their spouses from trading stock to the House floor for a vote.

According to Pelosi’s 2018 personal financial disclosure, she is worth $114 million. She is the sixth-richest member of the House and the 10th-richest in Congress, according to data tracked by the Center for Responsive Politics.

Several elected Republicans and Democrats have spoken out in recent months in favor of efforts and measures to bar members of Congress from stock trading, but there appears to be no consensus among members of the Senate or House on what the final bill should look like.

