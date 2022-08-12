The Newfoundland wildfires are “turning the corner” as crews work to contain the perimeter, the prime minister said.

On Friday, crews continue to battle smoke and flame hotspots in the Paradise Lake area and on the Bay d’Espoire Highway in central Newfoundland. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Special air quality statements have been withdrawn in areas hit by wildfires in central Newfoundland as Prime Minister Andrew Fury said the province is entering the next phase of its fight against the blaze.

Fury made the comments in a video posted to his social media pages along with Forestry Secretary Derrick Bragg. He says a string of favorable weather conditions and higher levels of air quality than originally expected have helped firefighters manage the fires in both the Paradise Lake area and the Bay d’Espoire Highway.

“Because of the hardworking women and men on the ground and in the air, we feel that the fire is coming to an end. This means the risk of evacuations from Grand Falls Windsor and Bishops Falls is pretty low right now,” Fury said. video posted on Thursday.

“Threat level has decreased, but it is still there.”

‼️ Forest Fire update for Thursday, August 11, from min. Bragg. More: https://t.co/MipUMeRW7c pic.twitter.com/3Ejx7YBIhM –@FureyAndrew

Wildfire watchman Jeff Motti says both major fires remain stable as of Friday morning but was unable to provide exact numbers ahead of a briefing later in the morning.

As of Friday, both fires are still considered unmanageable. The Paradise Lake fire was last reported at 17,233 hectares and the Bay d’Espoire Highway fire covered 5,614 hectares as of Thursday morning.

“Based on last night’s footage, we have never seen an increase in the size of our wildfires… So the actual perimeter or area of ​​the fire is pretty much the same,” Motti told CBC News on Friday.

“[Firefighters] made great progress. .. They started pulling out the hoses and are starting to really move around this fire and do some work around the perimeter of the fire.”

Water bombers like these will continue to be used to fight fires over the weekend. (Henrique Wilhelm/CBC)

Motti said crews will continue to fight the fire on foot over the weekend, not just with helicopters and water bombers. He says firefighters are also starting to move from the initial attack phase to working in hot spots – and to preventive measures such as fire breaks for the future.

“It looks like we are making the transition from the initial attack to longer actions,” Motti said.

“We kind of got to the point where we stopped the fire from spreading further, and now we’re just working to contain it. These are long actions or sweeps, so there’s a lot of work ahead. us.”

Weather conditions will be sunny and warm with light winds in the Grand Falls Windsor area as crews continue to fight the blaze. A high temperature of about 22 degrees is expected with a humidity of 27 and a weak wind from the north from 10 to 20 km/h.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Mike Vandenberg, locals smelled smoke in the air early in the morning, but it is likely to dissipate in the afternoon.

It is also watching the next weather system heading into the region, which could bring 5 to 10 millimeters of rain from Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

Both Fury and Bragg urged residents to stay alert should the fire situation change, as any minor factor could change the level of threat to a region. The Bay d’Espoir Highway remains open as of Friday morning with an update on road conditions expected later in the morning.

“Our fire is still listed as out of control. When we saw that we were out of control four or five days ago, there were flames in the sky,” Bragg said.