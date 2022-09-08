type here...
The New York subway now has a mask-wearing policy. It gets a round of applause in the Bronx

Critics say Metropolitan Transportation Authority posters explaining New York City's new policy on optional masks for transit passengers undermine previous messages and put people at risk.

Critics say Metropolitan Transportation Authority posters explaining New York City's new policy on optional masks for transit passengers undermine previous messages and put people at risk.

“Starting today, wearing masks is encouraged but not required” on subways, buses and regional trains, New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority. announced on Wednesday. Officials said the change reflects the latest health data.

Simple, right? After all, the MTA has earned praise during the pandemic for using clear and positive language to educate public transit passengers on how to stay safe. But that all changed in a typical New York minute when people saw the signs the MTA was using to explain the new policy.

The messages, highlighted in the MTA’s signature yellow, urged people to respect anyone who wears a mask or choose not to wear one, and jokingly approved of improperly worn masks, outraging New Yorkers and health experts who saw it as a thumbs-in-the-eye. . people who lived through the early global epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The reaction refers to the threat posed by Omicron

“Whoever designed your poster should be fired. This is a threat to society and disinformation in disguise!!” said Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist, in response to an MTA tweet about the change.

Critics of the new policy say it puts immunocompromised people at risk. They argue that it is too early to abandon masking mandates, noting that omicron and its BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants have recently prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to urge people to get new booster shots.

Disabled Independence Center, New York said he “disagrees and is disappointed” by the decision to remove the mandatory use of masks on public transport.

New Yorkers can also be excused for being a little nervous. The day before the MTA showed off its new signage, the city’s health department declaredNew Yorkers: Masks are still required on public transportation. All masks must cover the nose and mouth.

Send in memes

People criticizing the MTA’s new sign say it undermines earlier agency messages that reminded public transport commuters that masks should not be tucked under the chin or just cover the nose.
Earlier versions of MTA signage with masks taught passengers how to properly wear masks. The agency now says masks are optional.

Earlier versions of MTA signage with masks taught passengers how to properly wear masks. The agency now says masks are optional.

A flurry of memes soon arose suggesting that the MTA’s new approach could be applied to other situations. Mandates against indoor smoking or pissing in poolsfor example, have been put on the slippery slope “encouraged but not required”.

During the pandemic, New Yorkers were repeatedly told they were “all in this together.” Governor Katie Hochul supported the idea when she tweeted new MTA policy.

“Nothing says ‘we’re in this together’ like ‘you do it’ in public safety messages,” Kathy McHole tweeted.

The question of when to wear a mask won’t go away

With the dire threat of the coronavirus, many people living in densely populated areas have come to see the mandatory wearing of masks as a general inconvenience that saves lives. The compulsion to cover their mouths and noses permeated people’s lives, from their dreams to the corner store. But a decline in new cases, deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 this year has prompted officials to drop many mask-wearing mandates.


Passengers on the New York City subway and other vehicles are no longer required to wear masks. But critics are outraged by the transport agency's policy change and its message.

Passengers on the New York City subway and other vehicles are no longer required to wear masks. But critics are outraged by the transport agency's policy change and its message.

Latest data in New York show that these rates are still going downan average daily of 1921 cases, 63 hospitalizations and five deaths.

The MTA had advertised in masks respect, an idea that has found its way into New York and other major cities, where masks have become another ingredient in the complex mix of individual choice and social accommodation that the city requires.

So it’s perhaps unsurprising that when the MTA suddenly changed that mix by telling people to just “do it,” people were outraged. As anyone who has ridden the MTA can attest, some fellow regulars are willing to take the idea of ​​”you make yourself” far beyond face masks.



