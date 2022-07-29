type here...
Sports The New York Mets acquired Tyler Naquin and Phillips...
Sports

The New York Mets acquired Tyler Naquin and Phillips in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds

By printveela editor

-

9
0
- Advertisment -


The New York Mets have made their first moves as they prepare for their October run.

The Mets acquired outfielder Tyler Naquin and lefty relief pitcher Philip Deal from the Cincinnati Reds for multiple prospects. The Mets are sending pitcher Jose Acuna and infielder Hector Rodriguez in a deal announced by the two teams Thursday night.

Naquin, 31, hit .245 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 2022, along with a .305 on-base percentage. Diehl, 27, has allowed seven earned runs in 5.2 innings this season.

The Mets sit three games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East with a 61-37 record.

More:Yankees drop two to Mets in Subway Series, but send message with first big deadline trade

Sports Newspaper:Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox

Previous articleSummer boosters for people under 50 postponed in favor of updated boosters in the fall
Next articleBuccaneers center Ryan Jensen, Tom Brady’s key blocker, went down with a knee injury.

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

A billionaire-funded environmental group quietly takes farmland out of production in rural America

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 28 Here are...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Military veterans preserve coral reefs in a unique Florida dive mission

closer Video During Fleet Week, the US Navy showcases its superior diving...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Manchin’s $433 billion reconciliation bill could be costly for West Virginia, some residents worry

closer Video Manchin's $433 billion reconciliation bill could be costly for West...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Georgia’s abortion law: A look back at what Hollywood production companies had to say about filming in the state

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
- Advertisement -
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Large video screen falls during Mirror concert in Hong Kong, two injured

Hong Kong authorities are investigating why a large, heavy video screen fell from the ceiling during a popular...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Washington, DC: Republicans shut out Democrats in congressional baseball game at Nationals Park

off Video Congressional Baseball Game 2022: Democrats and Republicans 'Play for Keep'...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News