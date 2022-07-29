The New York Mets acquired Tyler Naquin and Phillips in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds

The New York Mets have made their first moves as they prepare for their October run.

The Mets acquired outfielder Tyler Naquin and lefty relief pitcher Philip Deal from the Cincinnati Reds for multiple prospects. The Mets are sending pitcher Jose Acuna and infielder Hector Rodriguez in a deal announced by the two teams Thursday night.

Naquin, 31, hit .245 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 2022, along with a .305 on-base percentage. Diehl, 27, has allowed seven earned runs in 5.2 innings this season.

The Mets sit three games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East with a 61-37 record.

More:Yankees drop two to Mets in Subway Series, but send message with first big deadline trade

Sports Newspaper:Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox