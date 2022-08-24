New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Every major league team will play each other in the same season for the first time next year as the sport moves to its first balanced schedule since 2000.

As a result of the format switch agreed to in the March lockout settlement, high-profile games between division rivals such as Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Giants and Cubs-Cardinals will be cut from 19. Intradivision games drop from 47%. 32%.

One team hosts all of the other 29 clubs at least once every two seasons.

“I think it’s great for the fans,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “I’m so tired of playing the same people.”

Major League Baseball said Wednesday it will begin the 2023 season on March 30 and again try to have each team start on the same day, the last time that happened in 1968.

A team plays 13 games against each division opponent for a total of 52 and six or seven games against each other in its league for a total of 64. The remaining 46 games are against interleague opponents: home and road two-game series against the so-called natural rival and a single three-game series against each of the 14 other clubs in the opposing league.

“This new format creates more common opponents within the division and between your league opponents, so that normally when you’re competing for a wild card, divisions have a much higher percentage of common opponents,” said MLB chief Chris Marinak. Operations and Strategy Officer. “And we think equity is good for a level playing field.

“On the marketing side, we think the new schedule will give our fans more opponents at home, so they’ll see a wider range of clubs in their ballpark,” Marinac said. “And perhaps most importantly, it gives our star players the opportunity to gain more national exposure and appear in more places throughout the season.”

The American League used a balanced schedule from 1977–2000 and the National League from 1993–2000, with interleague play beginning in 1997 and limited to 15–18 games per season per team. Then-commissioner Bud Selig pushed for a return to the unbalanced schedule.

AL openers are Baltimore at Boston, Chicago White Sox at Houston, Minnesota at Kansas City, Los Angeles Angels at Oakland, Cleveland at Seattle and Detroit at Tampa Bay.

The NL openers are Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets at Miami, Colorado at San Diego and Atlanta at Washington.

The interleague openers are San Francisco at New York Yankees, Toronto at St. Louis and Philadelphia, Texas.

Other home openers are the Giants at White Sox on April 3 and the Mets at Milwaukee; San Diego at Atlanta, Dodgers at Arizona, Yankees at Baltimore, Boston at Detroit, Houston at Minnesota, Mets at Philadelphia and Miami at Cincinnati on April 6 and Seattle at Cleveland, Washington at Colorado, Toronto at Angels, Pittsburgh at San Francisco and White Sox at Kansas City on April 7.

Toronto opens with 10 road games before hosting Detroit on April 11, a request by the Blue Jays due to construction at Rogers Center.

The schedule is usually updated with game times during the winter.

The start of next year is much earlier than 2019. The season returns to a shortened 186 days this year from 182 due to the lockout.

Natural interleague rivals include Mets-Yankees, Cubs-White Sox, Dodgers-Angels, Giants-Athletics, Reds-Indians, Marlins-Rays, Orioles-Nationals, Royals-Cardinals and Brewers-Twins.

Among teams without geographic interleague rivals, MLB paired Red Sox-Braves, Pirates-Tigers, Phillies-Blue Jays, Rangers-Diamondbacks, Astros-Rockies and Padres-Mariners.

Travel is almost identical to the previous format, with teams playing 76 games against division foes, 66 against other clubs in the league (seven versus six teams and four versus six teams) and 20 interleague games.

“A large part of what dictates your journey is the number of trips you take, and it doesn’t change the number of trips,” said Chuck Torres, MLB’s senior director of scheduling and broadcasting.

Apart from its own division, a team may host or visit up to three teams from another division.

To combat fatigue, each team is scheduled for seven of its last 67 days, three of its last 32 days and one of its last 10 days.

MLB has attempted to have all 30 clubs play on the same opening day in four of the last five seasons.

Pittsburgh in Detroit and Washington in Cincinnati were rained out in 2018. For 2019, Seattle and Oakland lead the other teams with a two-game series in Tokyo.

In 2020, the season opener was delayed to July 23 due to the pandemic and the only game on opening night was in Washington against the Yankees. In 2021, the Mets game in Washington and the Baltimore game in Boston have been postponed.

This year’s start was delayed from March 31 to April 7 due to a 99-day lockout that ended March 10, and only seven games were scheduled on opening day.

Each team is scheduled to play on Jackie Robinson Day, Saturday, April 15.

The All-Star Game will be July 11 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, eight days earlier than this year’s game at Dodger Stadium. The ballpark, known as Safeco Field, hosted the 2001 All-Star Game.

No games are scheduled in the two days following the All-Star Game, with a four-day break and the second half starting July 14. The regular season ends on October 1.

Two day-night doubleheaders are scheduled: the Padres at Philadelphia on July 16 and the Dodgers at Colorado on September 26. This year’s original schedule included a doubleheader, but revisions included the addition of 30 twinbills, resulting in a lockout.

The Cubs and Cardinals will play a two-game series June 24-25 at London’s Olympic Stadium, and the Phillies and Nationals will play Aug. 20 in the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.