New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A museum in New Jersey is giving people a fun and interactive experience from the past.

Silverball Retro Arcade in Asbury Park, New Jersey, has more than 150 working pinball machines that visitors can play.

Some of the pinball machines date back to the 1950s, Reuters reported.

The Jackie Robinson Museum opens in Manhattan

According to Reuters, Robert Ilvento and Steve Zuckerman are co-founders of the museum.

Before that, Ilvento built a collection of pinball machines because his daughter, who has autism, loved playing pinball.

In 2009, Ilvento and Zuckerman combined their pinball machine collections to form the Silverball Retro Arcade, Reuters reported.

Wyoming Man Invests $100M into National Museum of Military Vehicles on Fox Nation’s ‘Hidden Gems’

According to the company’s website, there are two Silverball Retro Arcade locations — one in Asbury Park and the other in Delray Beach, Florida.

Asbury Park’s website says the two museums have a total of 600 games in rotation, but not all 600 are available at either location.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Patty Barber, the museum’s senior vice president, told Reuters about pinball: “It’s a very tactile game for all of us, and even for young people now.

“All these different arcade games… you really have to use your senses.”

Barber added that pinball players need to focus and stay in the moment — a change from the age of smartphones and tablets.

Corona virus leads to increase in popularity of pinball

“It’s almost like a record, how the original vinyl comes back, and then you realize you love that crisp sound,” Barber said.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

“It’s like we keep it alive here with the games, and it’s different or it’s from a time when you remember doing it as a kid.”

Reuters contributed to the reporting of this story.