New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A New Hampshire ski resort that offers ziplines, mountain coasters and other attractions in the summer was closed Thursday, a day after its management team resigned amid growing tensions with the five-member commission that oversees the resort.

Gunstock Adventure Park at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Guilford apologized for the closure online, saying, “Please know that we are as disappointed as you are and hope to see you soon.”

Tom Day, the resort’s general manager, submitted his resignation Wednesday night after he was held in the audience, usually sitting next to commissioners at meetings, The Laconia Daily Sun reported. The entire senior management team then resigned.

48 rescued from tram car stuck at New Hampshire ski resort

Democracy 2020 digest: Basil pieces on New Hampshire’s slopes — watch

Day and a Gunstock Area Commission commissioner, who has resigned, said recently appointed members were trying to take a large controlling stake in the resort’s day-to-day operations, The Sun reported.

In a letter to Belknap County residents released Thursday, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu blasted the commission, which includes several Republican state lawmakers. He said commission members have “lost the trust of the citizens of Belknap County.”

The Best Ski Resorts for People Who Don’t Ski: The Report

An email seeking comment was sent to the commissioner.