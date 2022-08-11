New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The reborn Ford Bronco has only been on sale for a year, but it’s already retro.

The 2023 Bronco will be offered in new Heritage Edition trims with throwback styling and colors inspired by the original 1966 model.

The standard Heritage Edition features an Oxford White roof and slotted aluminum rims designed to look like vintage Steelies, and a white grille that reads FORD instead of Bronco.

White side stripes and classic Bronco badges complete the exterior updates, and the interior is given a matching Oxford White dashboard and plaid cloth upholstery.

The model is mechanically identical to the Bronco Big Bend, equipped with an extreme off-road Sasquatch package and a 300 hp turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine. Pricing starts at $45,900 for the two-door model, and four-doors are also available.

A run of 1,966 Bronco Heritage Limited Edition trucks based on the Bronco Badlands will also start at $68,490 with dog dish-style black wheels with white lips, metal badges, leather-trimmed vinyl upholstery and a 330 hp turbocharged 2.7-liter 26.

Robin’s Egg Blue paint will be available at launch, with Yellowstone Metallic and Peak Blue added later in the model run.

Order books will open this winter with current Bronco reservation owners offering first dibs.

The smaller Bronco Sport crossover SUV gets the same treatment as the Heritage Edition trims, which include white roofs, grilles and wheels and blue and white interior trim.

The standard model Bronco Sport is based on the Big Bend and comes with the Bronco Sport’s 181 hp turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and navy cloth upholstery, while the Heritage Limited Edition is upgraded to Badlands and adds 29-inch all-terrain tires. , leather-trimmed upholstery and a 250 hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. As with the Bronco, only 1,966 will be built.

Prices for the Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition start at $35,840 and $46,250, respectively, and both are available for order now.