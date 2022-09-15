The new film “Goodnight Oppie” tells about the “cute” Mars rover Opportunity.

Electricity18:57“Attractive” rover Opportunity

When Beka Sosland Siegfriedt was in 8th grade, she witnessed what sparked her love for space exploration: the launch of the Mars Exploration Rover mission.

“When I saw Spirit and Opportunity, these explorer robots on Mars… specifically looking for water, I thought maybe this is something I can do,” she said. current Matt Galloway.

Siegfriedt was already fascinated by the bright stars and galaxies in the skies above her hometown of Fredericksburg, Texas and the 1997 film. Contact.

But she said it was “really cool” to see these robots, with human features from eyes to hand, exploring the Red Planet.

“I think that’s what [struck] First, I saw how we turned these robots into people so that we can do things that people can’t currently do,” she said.

WATCH: Launch of Opportunity in 2003

Now Siegfriedt, director of missions at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, has moved from observing rovers to designing, testing, and even launching NASA’s newest rover, Perseverance.

Siegfriedt starred in Ryan White’s new documentary. good night oppiewhich is currently screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is dedicated to Opportunity, a rover that was originally designed to stay on the planet for 90 days, but ended up staying for 15 years – and to the scientists and engineers fascinated by it.

“It was a series of all these people that I was waiting to say, ‘No, we won’t work with you, you little documentary filmmaker,'” [they] kept saying yes,” White told Galloway.

“I think it’s a testament to this story and how warm and uplifting it is.”

The Opportunity rover during its exploration of Meridiani Planum on Mars, where jarosite was discovered for the first time on the planet. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/ASU)

Feeling like childbirth

White said he was “hooked” the moment Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Entertainment pitched the idea for the film, but he was concerned about finding people who could emotionally convey the story.

“The robot can’t talk,” he said. “Now we have to go to NASA and find the scientists and engineers, who, in my preconceived notion, are going to be very unemotional, aloof people.”

“But time and time again when we interviewed these people, we were shocked by how much they kept their hearts up their sleeves.”

Siegfriedt said that it takes a lot of work to build rovers, and for a successful landing, “a thousand, a million things must go right.”

“So we all count on each other. All parts must fit perfectly with each other. We need to communicate a lot,” she said.

“In the film, you see the emotions of all the people when we land – and it’s really the most incredible achievement I’ve ever felt when we landed something.”

Members of the Perseverance rover crew at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory react at mission control after receiving confirmation that the spacecraft has successfully landed on Mars on February 18, 2021. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

Siegfriedt, a mother of two, likens the process of building and landing an all-terrain vehicle to having a baby.

“You’re just focused on getting that baby out of your body safely — and when that happens and the baby comes up to you, you have this moment like, ‘It’s over,'” she said. “We did it, I did it, my body did it” – and it’s very similar to landing a spaceship on Mars.

Opportunity captured its own silhouette in this late-night image taken by the rover’s rear camera to avert hazards. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

According to White, this emotional attachment is reflected in the film by other engineers and scientists.

“When the Spirit dies, [rover driver Ashley Stroupe] tears in her interview,” he said.

“She says, ‘I know this is going to sound crazy because it seems like I’m talking about a person and she wasn’t a person.’

According to him, for the people involved in the mission, all-terrain vehicles were not just robots. “It’s the creature you fall in love with, the non-human being you say goodbye to at the end of the movie.”

And to some extent, he argues, this is by design.

“[NASA] deliberately created lovable creatures that everyone – the taxpayers who pay for it – can fall in love with and go on a trip,” he said.

perseverance

Earth’s last contact with Opportunity was in mid-June 2018. A dust storm on the surface of Mars stripped it of its solar panels, forcing it to go into hibernation and lose contact with Earth.

Siegfriedt said it was one of the most “intense” dust storms on Mars recorded by NASA.

Some hoped that Opportunity would revive from its hibernation, despite its age and “mechanical and software issues,” Siegfriedt explained.

But that did not happen. On February 13, 2019, NASA officials announced Opportunity Mission Completed .

As far as I can tell, this is the last image I used #Opportunity. From sol 5111. four/ pic.twitter.com/6WmOPPhehi –@JacobMargolis

Today, Siegfriedt and her colleagues are working on next-generation rovers such as Perseverance, which launched on July 30, 2020 and successfully landed on Mars seven months later.

When Perseverance landed and took her first selfie, Siegfriedt felt her emotions surge again.

“At that moment… seeing the rover and seeing her eyes, seeing her hand and seeing all of her parts is a feeling of awe and wonder because it takes you back and reminds you that we are here to look for life on other planets.” she said.

“For me personally, that this was my dream as a young girl and I was often reminded of this at work is unbelievable.”

Producer Julie Chrysler.