New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A conservative nonprofit received a record $1.6 billion in donations last year to help Republicans in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections and beyond, according to a report from the New York Times.

The beneficiary is The Marble Freedom Trust, a new conservative nonprofit led by Leonard Leo, a conservative strategist who has led the Federalist Society and worked on causes related to abortion law and Supreme Court nominations.

Leonard Leo has been called the ‘Supreme Court Whisperer’ by President Trump

According to Times According to the report, the donation was one of the largest donations to a politically focused nonprofit.

In a statement to TimesLeo says, “The time has come for a conservative movement to join the ranks of George Soros, Hansjörg Weiss, Arabella Advisors, and other left-wing philanthropists in the fight to preserve our Constitution and its ideals. .”

According to the donation times, From electronics manufacturing giant Barre Said. The donation was the largest — if not the largest — single donation to a politically focused nonprofit.