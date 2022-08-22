closer
Iowa’s top lawmaker says voter distrust of D.C. after Trump FBI raid could boost GOP in midterms

Iowan politicians told Fox News Digital that the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home has eroded voters’ trust in government and will be on their minds, along with the economy, when they head to the polling booth in the midterms.

A conservative nonprofit received a record $1.6 billion in donations last year to help Republicans in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections and beyond, according to a report from the New York Times.

The beneficiary is The Marble Freedom Trust, a new conservative nonprofit led by Leonard Leo, a conservative strategist who has led the Federalist Society and worked on causes related to abortion law and Supreme Court nominations.

Leonard Leo has been called the ‘Supreme Court Whisperer’ by President Trump

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions pauses before speaking at the Federalist Society's 2017 National Lawyers Convention in Washington, Nov. 17, 2017.

According to Times According to the report, the donation was one of the largest donations to a politically focused nonprofit.

In a statement to TimesLeo says, “The time has come for a conservative movement to join the ranks of George Soros, Hansjörg Weiss, Arabella Advisors, and other left-wing philanthropists in the fight to preserve our Constitution and its ideals. .”

According to the donation times, From electronics manufacturing giant Barre Said. The donation was the largest — if not the largest — single donation to a politically focused nonprofit.

