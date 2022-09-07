The new British Prime Minister attended this British Columbia school for a year in the late 80s.

It took some time for the name Liz Truss to become familiar to Brenda Montagano.

Montagano and Truss had only known each other for one year when they were in the same grade 7th grade at Parkcrest Elementary School in Burnaby, British Columbia in the late 1980s.

Montagano grew up to become a teacher at the same school, and Truss became Prime Minister of Great Britain.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Montagano said. “I didn’t know what she was up to until last week.”

Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday appointed Liz Truss as Britain’s new political leader, replacing Boris Johnson of the UK’s Conservative Party.

When Truss was 12 years old, her father, mathematician John Truss, brought her to British Columbia for one year while he worked at Simon Fraser University.

“Thirty years ago I spent a year in Canada that changed my outlook on life,” wrote Liz Truss on Instagram post for Canada Day 2018 .

She shared a photo from Parkcrest Elementary’s 7th grade yearbook in 1987-1988. She is pictured wearing a pink sweater, second from the left in the middle row.

Montagano was at Disneyland when a colleague texted her with the same photo of the class. When the name Truss clicked on her, the first thing that came to mind was Truss’s British accent. After that, she began to remember interacting with Truss in the hallways of Parkcrest Elementary School.

“She had a great sense of humor and such a sly half-smile after she told a pun or some sarcastic joke that we all laughed at,” said Montagano, who remembers that Truss was “diligent” and “intelligent.”

Montagano says Truss’s life path provided her students with an excellent teaching opportunity.

“Today I taught a lesson using this cool photo and the fact that she is currently doing it. Dream big because you never know where your life story will take you,” Montagano said.

“You never know where the kids will end up”

Former track teacher at Parkcrest Bill Chambers is now retired. He taught for decades and says he doesn’t remember what the future prime minister was like at the time.

“Looking for [at the photo]I couldn’t make out it until they told me where it was in the picture, and it sort of started to come back,” Chambers said. “We can remember that British accent in class, but other than that, no memories.”

Liz Truss lived in British Columbia for one year while her father taught at Simon Fraser University. (Old Vancouver/Instagram)

Chambers learned of Truss’s political career after being asked for an interview.

“I googled it and the first article I saw was that Liz Truss was going to be the next UK prime minister and I literally almost dropped my phone,” Chambers said.

Chambers says that while he doesn’t remember Truss individually, he does remember the class in the photo. He kept in touch with several students, including Montagano.

“Bill was a big influence in my becoming a teacher and I’m curious if he played a role in that. [for Truss]Montagano said.

Chambers says watching his students achieve is part of what has made his career so successful.

“As a teacher, you never know what effect you will have on children and what they will end up with,” Chambers said.

When it comes to Truss’s political leanings, Chambers says he doubts he had any influence.

“I avoid politics,” Chambers said. “I had several friends who asked if I agreed with [Truss’s] politics, but you know what? I won’t even comment on it because I don’t follow a lot of them.”

However, Chambers says his connection to Truss could make for a good party story.

“Perhaps I will be presented as a person who is familiar with the Prime Minister of Great Britain. Well, I knew her when she was about 12 years old.”

Chambers says that when it comes to offering Truss any teaching advice for her new role, he would give her the same advice he gave her at age 12: “Use your skills, use your wits, figure out what you to do, and just work hard.” and do it.”

Montagano also wishes Truss all the best and is open to a reunion.

“I wonder if I can use this cool photo to come in and go to tea with her or whatever if I ever find myself in England,” she said.