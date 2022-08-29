The new academic year begins. What are your goals for teachers and students?

Enlarge this image toggle signature Roden Eckenroth/Getty Images

As we head into the new school year, we’re curious about your goals as a student or teacher.

NPR Resident Poet Kwame Alexander asks you to reflect and write about one of your goals in the form of a poem.

Must be 10 lines or less. The first six or eight lines should contain everything you have to do this school year, and the last lines or two should be the only goal you want to strive for.

For inspiration, Kwame Alexander offers this passage from a poem by Maya Angelou: Woman running.

I have children to look after

Repair clothes

Mopping floor

Food to the store

Then fry the chicken

Drying baby

I have company to feed

weeding garden

I have shirts to iron

Babies to dress up

Can be cut

I have to clean this hut

Then look at the sick

So what would you like to achieve this year? Set yourself an immutable goal.

“Maybe you want your class to be better organized, or maybe you want to introduce your students to poetry,” Alexander says.

“Either you want to read one book or make one person smile every day” morning edition host Rachel Martin suggests.

Share your poem using the form below. Then Kwame Alexander will take lines from some of your writings and create a poem that will be read on the air and published on the Internet, where the authors will be credited.

This challenge will close on September 1 at 5:00 pm ET.

This story was prepared for radio by Jivika Verma.