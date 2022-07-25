The New Abortion Battlefield – The New York Times

With Roe v. Wade thrown out, many of the most intense battles over access to abortion will involve mailing pills to Republican-ruled states.

Some pregnant women in these states are sent to states where abortion remains legal. But travel can be expensive and time-consuming, making work especially difficult for low-income workers.

That’s why both sides of the abortion issue are now preparing for a long fight over what is known as medical abortion, and especially over whether women living in red states can order mail-order abortion pills, even if it’s illegal. Abortion rights advocates hope to protect postal services from legal problems and are trying to spread the word that medical abortion is safe and effective. Opponents of abortion are thinking about how to prevent mail from becoming a loophole that undermines their newly created prohibitions.