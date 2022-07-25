The New Abortion Battlefield – The New York Times

With Roe v. Wade thrown out, many of the most intense battles over access to abortion will involve mailing pills to Republican-ruled states.
Some pregnant women in these states are sent to states where abortion remains legal. But travel can be expensive and time-consuming, making work especially difficult for low-income workers.
That’s why both sides of the abortion issue are now preparing for a long fight over what is known as medical abortion, and especially over whether women living in red states can order mail-order abortion pills, even if it’s illegal. Abortion rights advocates hope to protect postal services from legal problems and are trying to spread the word that medical abortion is safe and effective. Opponents of abortion are thinking about how to prevent mail from becoming a loophole that undermines their newly created prohibitions.
Today’s fact sheet looks at three different areas where this problem can manifest itself.
1. Access to help
In 2018, Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, a Dutch doctor, founded a group called “Access to Help” to help women in countries where abortion is banned order pills by mail. With many US states now banning abortion, access to care has taken on a new meaning in the US: for example, after Texas passed a strict abortion law last year, access to care spike in requests from Texas.
To get pills, women go to a European doctor through the Aid Access website. Then A doctor often writes a prescription using a pharmacy in India that mails the pills. They usually appear after one to three weeks and can be safely taken up to the 12th week of pregnancy.
Ordering pills through Aid Access costs about $110, with discounts for poor women.
Gomperts told us that she believes Aid Access is not legally threatened because it follows the laws of Austria, where it is based. “I practice in accordance with the law and all medical ethics,” she said.
Both proponents of choice and proponents of life agree that it is difficult to combat mail-order abortion pills. “It’s a complex issue,” said James Bopp, chief legal officer for the National Right to Life Committee. Elizabeth Smith of the Center for Reproductive Rights said, “Not even the federal government has enforcement power over an organization that is entirely outside the US.”
But Smith added that the situation for women who take the pill may be different: in some states, they may be at risk of prosecution. Texas, for example, requires a woman who decides to have an abortion to visit the clinic twice, in part to limit the use of pills. A woman taking abortion pills in Texas would be violating this law, and Smith and some other experts believe prosecutors could bring such a case, especially in those rare cases where women have developed complications requiring medical attention.
One question is how law enforcement will try to stop the delivery of pills in most cases. Pharmacies, of course, do not label their packages with abortion pills.
(As for the backstory of Aid Access: Gomperts has been trying to make abortions available for over two decades, and Emily Bazelon covered her in The Times Magazine in 2014.)
2. Foreign pharmacies
Some foreign pharmacies also sell abortion pills even without a doctor’s prescription. They usually sell generic drugs like mifepristone and misoprostol, which are made in India.
Plan C, a group that helps women who want pills in the mail, has published pharmacy listings whose pills the group considers reliable. “We analyzed them in the lab and they turned out to be real,” Eliza Wells, co-founder of Plan C, told us. The pills typically cost between $200 and $500.
Taking medication without the help of a nurse or doctor is obviously not an ideal situation, but some women may decide they have no other choice. Plan C also publishes medical and legal information about pills, and the M+A group is in effect. hotline phone for questions about spontaneous abortions or miscarriages.
As with Aid Access pills, women in some states may face legal risks when using an overseas pharmacy. Wells noted that three states—Oklahoma, Nevada, and South Carolina—have anti-self-abortion laws.
3. Mail forwarding
The third option involves getting a mailbox in a state where abortion is legal and surfing the Internet with a health care provider in that state. The supplier can send the pills to a mailbox, and the company that runs the mailbox can then mail them to the home of a woman in a state where abortion is illegal.
This process includes several steps. However, according to Wells, it’s one of the cheapest and most comfortable options for many women. It also comes with some of the same legal vulnerabilities as the other options here.
Bopp, an abortion advocate, said he hopes the federal government will eventually find ways to stop the shipment of abortion pills from one state to another. But that won’t happen while President Biden is in office, he added.
(This Times Opinion video explains how a Texas woman used the mailbox approach. This meant she didn’t have to take a vacation and could induce an abortion in the privacy of her home.)
bottom line
More than half of legal abortions in the US are already done with the pill, compared to almost none in 2000. This proportion will almost certainly continue to rise, and a significant number of illegal abortions by pill also seem likely to occur in Republican-run states. The future of abortion—and the political struggle around it—will increasingly revolve around medical abortion.
Similar stories: Kansas will vote for abortion next week. And in some states where abortion remains legal, waiting times have recently increased as women travel from states where abortion is now illegal.
LAST NEWS
Climate
Drama NASCAR: Danny Hamlin and Kyle Busch finished first and second in yesterday’s race – until their cars pass inspection. Hamlin is the first Cup Series driver to be devoid of a win in the modern era.
Ortiz enters the hall: Red Sox legend David Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame yesterday, the most prominent member of the class of seven. Steve Buckley claims he’s already something more: face of the legendary franchise.
ART AND IDEAS
Chicago: hot dog city
The real Chicago dog is beef sausages in a bun with poppy seeds, yellow mustard, sweet pickle, chopped white onion, tomato slices, pickled cucumber, pickled sports pepper and celery salt. “A source of civic pride, the Chicago-style hot dog is the link for many people to the city they love so much,” writes Eric Kim.
What makes these dogs different?
The number of toppings plays a role. But the biggest difference may be the lack of an ingredient: ketchup. “We don’t turn down anyone who wants to add ketchup to their hot dog,” Jeff Greenfield, owner of Redhot Ranch, told The Times. “But usually we try to limit it to kids under 12.”
PLAY, LOOK, EAT
What to cook