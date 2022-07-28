New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado will be all-new and will mark the first complete redesign of the model since 2015 when it goes on sale next year.

Chevy offers the new midsize pickup in just one body style this time around, a small bed crew cab, but in five different trims.

There’s the WT commercial work truck, the mainstream LT, the Z71 with mild off-roading capability, the lifted Trail Boss and the high-performance ZR2.

The Colorado takes its exterior styling theme from the all-new full-size Silverado with slim headlights and a larger grille.

It has an interior with a digital instrument cluster and an 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system display.

The entire lineup uses the same 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but with a different power output depending on the application.

The WT and LT come standard with a 237 hp version that has 259 lb-ft of torque and is good for towing up to 3,500 pounds. Both can be optioned with the 310 hp/390 lb-ft tune that comes on the Z71 and Trail Boss and is rated to tow 7,700 pounds. The ZR2’s engine gets a torque boost to 430 lb-ft.

The Trail Boss is a new trim for the Colorado that gets a wider stance and a two-inch body lift, plus 32-inch all-terrain tires and an electronic locking rear differential for its 4×4 system.

The ZR2 kicks things up a notch with a 3-inch lift, 33-inch tires, front and rear locking differentials for maximum traction and a set of Multimatic DSSV shock absorbers that offer progressive damping to enable high-speed off-road driving. Body control

The ZR2 Desert Boss package adds modified bumpers to provide extra clearance when climbing rocks, a light bar and other unique styling elements, as well as a camera that gives you a virtual view of what’s underneath the truck as you negotiate rough terrain.

The Colorado also offers the first tailgate with a trunk.

An available 45-inch wide, 4-inch deep lockable compartment is located on the inside of the tailgate and provides waterproof storage that can also be used as a cooler when it’s icy.

Pricing for the Colorado will be announced closer to when deliveries begin in the first half of 2023.

With Ford set to launch the all-new Ranger at the same time, it will face some stiff competition when it arrives.