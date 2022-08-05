New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The NCAA Tournament for women’s basketball will move to a two-host format for its regional rounds next year, with eight teams each playing in Seattle and Greenville, South Carolina.

Each of those sites will host two regional semifinal games on March 24 and two more on March 25. Each site will host one regional championship on March 26 and another on March 27.

Previously, the NCAA Tournament had four regional sites.

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament has expanded to 68 teams

The NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on March 12, the same day the men’s tournament teams are announced.

The first four opening-round women’s games will take place March 15-16 and will be played on the campuses of teams seeded in the Top 16. All sites bidding for Round-of-64 and Round-of-32 games must accept the opportunity. Also hosting the first four games.

NCAA Makes Progress on Gender Disparity in Creating Comparable NCAA Tournament Experiences: Report

Ball State athletic director Beth Goetz will serve as NCAA Division I women’s basketball chair for the 2022-23 academic year. Oregon Deputy Athletics Director Lisa Peterson is vice chair and will take over as chair in 2023-24.

“This is a very important time for our sport and championship,” Goetz said in a statement released by the NCAA. “The committee is dedicated to continuing to work with the women’s basketball community and staff to ensure that we serve as stewards of one of the greatest sporting events in the world, the NCAA Tournament.”

Planning for the 2023 Championship also includes updates on operations, officiating, travel, ticketing, branding, broadcast, digital/social and media. The committee received a report on planning for the 2023 Women’s Final Four in Dallas, which will host the second joint Division I, II and III women’s basketball national championship games at the American Airlines Center over two days.

The committee also received an update on the Women’s Final Four site selection process, culminating in the announcement of the 2027-31 sites in November.

South Carolina tops UConn to win NCAA women’s basketball national championship

Tickets for the Greenville and Seattle Regionals go on sale Oct. 20.