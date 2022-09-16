New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million by the NBA on Tuesday after an investigation into racist and misogynistic comments.

But Tamika Tremaglio, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), wants more punishment than that.

“We’re definitely calling [a lifetime ban],” Tremaglio said in an interview ESPN’s “NBA Today.” “We don’t want him to be in a position where he’s managing or engaging with our players or people who are close to the players. We’re clear from the findings in the report that we don’t want him in that position.”

The server was found to have “repeated the N-word while describing others’ statements” at least five times and made several “sex-related” and other inappropriate comments in the workplace.

Tremalzio said she appreciates the findings of Sarver’s investigation, but she doesn’t think he’s in that position.

“When we understand that a thorough investigation has been done and we’re very pleased that the NBA has been able to follow through on that — because we want it to be clear — we also want to be very clear that we don’t want him to come back to a position where he affects our players and those who serve our players on a daily basis,” Tremaglio said. He said.

NBA commissioner on Robert Sarver discipline: ‘I don’t have the right to fire his team’

Tremaglio echoed the sentiments of some of the players she represents, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Suns guard Chris Paul, as well as Suns minority owner Jam Najafi.

“Read the server stories a few times now. I have to be honest…our league definitely got it wrong,” James, a four-time MVP, said. He tweeted on Wednesday. “I don’t have to explain why. You all read the stories and decide for yourselves. I’ve said it before and I’m going to say it again, that kind of behavior has no place in this league.”

“I think the sanctions fell short of what we can all agree was outrageous behavior. My heart goes out to all the people affected,” said Paul, a former NBPA president.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, however, said he did not have the “right” to remove the Suns from the server.

“I don’t want to rest on that legal point, because there’s probably a process in this league that can eliminate someone’s team,” Silver said. “It was very involved and in the end I made the decision that it didn’t rise to that level. But to me, the ramifications here for Mr. Server are serious.”

The NBA found that Server “engaged in conduct that clearly violated general workplace standards, as reflected in team and league rules and policies. This conduct included racially insensitive language, disparate treatment of female employees, sexually suggestive statements and behavior, and harsh. and sometimes threatening behavior toward employees.”

“Quite frankly, I know our players don’t want to be safe or the people around them,” Tremaglio added. “Mr. Server has the ability to set the tone at the top. And people in leadership roles who influence the game in that way are detrimental to the success of our players and the safety of our players. Should not be tolerated.”

Previously, Donald Sterling was forced to sell the Los Angeles Clippers and was banned for life in 2014 after he was found to have made racist comments.