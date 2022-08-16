The NBA will not play games on Election Day in 2022, encouraging fans to vote during the midterms

In an effort to encourage fans to vote during the midterm elections, there will be no NBA games on Nov. 8.

All 30 teams on the league schedule for the 2022-2023 season will play on Nov. 7, the night before the midterm elections.

Teams are encouraged to share election information with their fans.

“The scheduling decision stems from the NBA family’s focus on promoting fair civic engagement and encouraging fans to create a plan to vote during the midterm elections,” the league said Tuesday.

In 2020, the league and players were active in voter turnout efforts and the social justice movement surrounding the deaths of Brionna Taylor and George Floyd. This non-game day will give players and team staff an opportunity Expand the need for civic engagement.

A total of 435 US House seats are up for grabs on November 8, along with more than 30 US Senate seats and gubernatorial races.

The NBA’s full schedule for the season will be released Wednesday.

Contributed by: Associated Press

