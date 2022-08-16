type here...
Sports The NBA will not play games on Election Day...
Sports

The NBA will not play games on Election Day in 2022, encouraging fans to vote during the midterms

By printveela editor

-

11
0
- Advertisment -


In an effort to encourage fans to vote during the midterm elections, there will be no NBA games on Nov. 8.

All 30 teams on the league schedule for the 2022-2023 season will play on Nov. 7, the night before the midterm elections.

Teams are encouraged to share election information with their fans.

“The scheduling decision stems from the NBA family’s focus on promoting fair civic engagement and encouraging fans to create a plan to vote during the midterm elections,” the league said Tuesday.

In 2020, the league and players were active in voter turnout efforts and the social justice movement surrounding the deaths of Brionna Taylor and George Floyd. This non-game day will give players and team staff an opportunity Expand the need for civic engagement.

A total of 435 US House seats are up for grabs on November 8, along with more than 30 US Senate seats and gubernatorial races.

The NBA’s full schedule for the season will be released Wednesday.

Contributed by: Associated Press

Contact Annalise Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Anally.



Previous articleA former cop who testified against a friend escaped jail on January 6
Next articleLiz Chaney of Wyoming, Sarah Palin of Alaska and Lisa Murkowski among the big names in the GOP primary.

Latest news

- Advertisement -
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Manchester United assess Casemiro’s move as Rabiot’s bid stalled

Manchester United's bid to buy Adrien Rabiot from Juventus will almost certainly fail due to the midfielder's salary...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Alaska GOP Sen. What to know about Kelly Tshibaka trying to take down Lisa Murkowski

A former Alaska state official who has Donald Trump's endorsement will try to unseat Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski on...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News