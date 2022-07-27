New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has signed a contract extension with the organization that will keep him with the team through the 2026-27 season. But at least one former player questions that.

Two-time NBA champion JR Smith, who last played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the coronavirus-affected 2019-20 season, wondered if Lillard was making the right move to stay with the team that drafted him rather than go chasing. An NBA championship with a different team.

“Like, I love Damm. I love his game. I respect what he’s doing. But at the same time, you rot in Portland, bro? You’re unbelievable.” Smith said.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year comments for an upcoming episode of “No Chill With Gilbert Arenas.” Fubo Sports Network.

Arenas said if he can win six rings in his first six years, he’ll go for it. The former NBA star said the lack of rings would hurt the conversation about Lillard’s legacy in the NBA, saying it was all said and done.

“The guys you put in front of me aren’t even close to my height, but because they got a ring, they got pushed in front of me,” the former Washington Wizards star said.

Lillard is one of the best players in the NBA.

Portland in the 2012 draft at no. selected Lillard with the 6 pick. He became an All-Star by his sophomore year. He signed a four-year, $176.2 million contract in 2019 and signed a two-year, $121.7 million extension in July.

Lillard averaged 24.6 points, 6.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 711 career games. Portland hasn’t made it past the Western Conference Finals since Lillard became the centerpiece of the organization.

Portland has only one championship in franchise history – in 1977 with Maurice Lucas and Bill Walton at the top.