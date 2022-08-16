New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A former top NBA draft pick has a suggestion for Kevin Durant as the NBA superstar waits for the Brooklyn Nets to honor his trade request.

The Nets have yet to find the right offer to deal Durant, who made his trade request known to the organization at the start of free agency back in July. But more than a month later, the start of training camp and the regular season approaching, he’s still with the team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Andrew Bogut, who was the top pick in the 2005 draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and later won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, had a suggestion for Durant.

“Easy way for KD to get out of @BrooklynNets @joetsai1999 not discussed by NBA analysts,” he wrote Sunday. “A simple tweet: ‘Free Hong Kong, free Taiwan.’ Gone the next day…”

Nets owner Joe Tsai backs front office, coaches after Kevin Durant gives ultimatum

Bogut appeared to criticize Nets owner Joe Tsai’s ties to the Chinese government. Born in Taiwan, Tsai was a co-founder of Alibaba before buying Nets. ESPN documented Tsai’s links to Beijing in an April report and cited times he defended the country’s controversial policies.

Enes Kanter Freedom, an NBA free agent, was blackballed from the league for speaking out against China and their treatment of Uighur Muslims. The NBA has denied that notion.

Durant’s status with the Nets was up in the air as of Monday. He shot down an unfounded rumor that he would retire rather than play for the Nets next season.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I know a lot of people believe anonymous sources on me, but if anyone out there is listening, I don’t want to retire anytime soon. S— is ridiculous at this point,” he wrote.