New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Juan Soto is likely one of the hottest trade targets in recent memory, and the Washington Nationals have a little more than a week to decide whether to ship him this offseason.

August 2 As the trade deadline approaches, the Nationals have reportedly made it clear to teams what they want from any trade they agree to.

Ken Rosenthal, senior MLB writer for MLB on FOX Field Reporter and The Athletic, said Saturday on FS1 that the Nationals are essentially asking for everything and the kitchen sink when it comes to a trade for the young outfielder.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“My understanding right now is that from multiple clubs, the Nationals are asking four to five top young players — a combination of prospects and major leaguers with little service time,” Rosenthal said.

“Now, that’s a terrible question, but that’s Juan Soto. He’s 23 years old, you’ve got him in three pennant races. Teams don’t care what the Nationals want, but they’re worried they won’t be able to meet it. Price. At this point, from what I’m told, it’s Not really a negotiation. Nationals say, ‘You’re willing to meet our price or we’ll go to the next club.’

Gerrit Cole eats snacks in dugout as Yankees blow lead in loss to Orioles

Soto rejected a 15-year, $440 million offer that included no deferred money, The Athletic reported last week. The report says Soto is on track to become a free agent before his age-26 season and could command up to $500 million on the open market.

Washington has since been reportedly looking to trade him.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are just a few of the teams mentioned as possible landing spots for Soto.