The Washington Nationals are looking to do the right thing by a rude young fan who decided to intercept a ball thrown by outfielder Joey Meneses intended for her.

A clip of Meneses finding a fan to throw a warm-up ball to before the start of the innings was circulated on Twitter. He picked out a young woman with a glove ready to catch.

It was definitely a thrown ball. The only problem was that a very big fan wanted it for himself.

Wearing a Juan Soto shirt, the fan lunged in and used his own glove to make the catch, surprising the young woman.

Well, the girl’s mom tagged the Nationals on Twitter and asked if she could have her daughter’s autographed Joey Meneses ball after what happened. The team responded.

There have been many instances of late where adults have selfishly tried to get autographs or stolen foul balls and home run balls from fans.

During this year’s All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles, an older gentleman got into a fight with a young fan who was trying to get an autograph on the red carpet.

He held out his hand, holding a ball and pen, to sign over the child’s head. When the child took exception, the angry man shouted at him.

A Nationals fan seemed to be taken care of.

“Thank you @nationals To hear that our experience was negatively affected that night and to apologize. They’re sending something our way and hopefully it serves as a sign of a good experience at the park, not a bad one! ” the woman later wrote on Twitter.