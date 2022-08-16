New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Nashville Predators Foundation has teamed up to offer gift cards, preseason vouchers and rewards to the public for giving firearms to the city’s police.

The NHL team said their foundation is a partner in Saturday’s event at Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church.

People can turn their guns in to the Metro Nashville Police Department with no questions asked.

Ryan Johansen, Mikael Granlund lead Predators over Jets to halt skid

Predators make playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

They may also leave unused or expired drugs that police destroy.

In seven gift cards for Guns Days since 2011, people have exchanged 658 firearms. This is the first year the Prids Foundation has participated in the program.

The Avalanche advanced to the 2nd round with a sweep of the 1st place Predators

Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King hopes the initiative will make the community safer.