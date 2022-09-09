New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

This is the secret of muscle motoring.

Chrysler announced plans to unveil the new model in Detroit on September 13 during the Detroit Auto Show.

The company is billing it as “one of the most powerful and luxurious special edition vehicles in the history of the Chrysler brand,” but has only released two cropped images of the wheels.

However, owners of the Chrysler 300 are being called on to submit photos on social media that will be used at the event, so it could be a variant of that car, as Chrysler’s only other current model is the Pacifica minivan.

The 300 is built alongside the Dodge Challenger and Charger on an assembly line slated to close in late 2023.

Chrysler has yet to say what the future holds for the 300, but Dodge has already announced that its cars will be succeeded by the all-electric Charger Daytona SRT and is releasing several “last call” special edition cars this year to mark the occasion. End of model runs.

All signs point to the 300 being an update of the 300 SRT8 last sold in 2014 with a 470 hp 6.4-liter V8.

That engine has since been upgraded to 485 hp in the Challenger and Charger.

There’s also the remote possibility that Chrysler will finally offer the 300 a supercharged Hellcat V8, which is currently offered up to 807 hp in Dodges.

Whatever it is, it will be revealed at 6pm ET and go on sale next spring.