The mysterious dance of cricket embryos

In June, 100 fruit fly scientists gathered on the Greek island of Crete for a biennial meeting. Among them was Cassandra Extavour, a Canadian geneticist at Harvard University. Her lab works with fruit flies to study evolution and development – “evo devo”. Most often, such scientists choose as their “model organism” the species Drosophila melanogaster, a winged workhorse that served as an insect collaborator on at least several Nobel Prizes in physiology and medicine.

But Dr. Extavour is also known for cultivating alternative species as model organisms. She has a particular fondness for crickets, especially Gryllus bimaculatus, the two-spotted field cricket, although it does not yet enjoy anything near the fruit fly. (Approximately 250 principal investigators applied to attend the meeting in Crete.)

“This is crazy,” she said during a video interview from her hotel room, waving away the bug. “If we tried to have a meeting with all the heads of laboratories working on this kind of cricket, there could be five or 10 of us.”