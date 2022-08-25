The movement of the Canadian convoy flies under the Dutch flag. Then there were conspiracy theories about fertilizers and bugs.

Throughout the summer, supporters of the Freedom Escort movement continued to hold anti-mandate demonstrations across the country, with anywhere from a few dozen to several hundred people in places like Sudbury, Ontario, Acheson, Alta, and Regina.

Like the protests in Ottawa last winter, these smaller demonstrations involved large trucks, pickups and horns – although they typically lasted only a few hours and were held in parking lots or slow-moving convoys along the highway.

But they also featured a new—and perhaps unexpected—symbol: the flag of the Netherlands flew alongside the more familiar Maple Leaf and Trudeau banners.

The red, white and blue flag is meant to show solidarity with Dutch farmers protesting their government’s efforts to halve nitrogen fertilizer-related emissions by the end of the decade.

Opposition to this policy in the Netherlands was fierce and erratic. It is one of the most agriculturally intensive countries in the world and the proposed changes would mean a huge reduction in farmland and livestock.

In recent months, farmers in the country have blocked food distribution centers, set fire to hay bales and scattered manure on main roads.

Farmers take part in a blockade of the A67 highway near Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on July 4 to protest government plans that could require them to use less fertilizer and reduce livestock numbers. (Rob Engelaar/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

In Canada, many in the convoy movement see Dutch farmers as allies in the global fight against a host of policies they see as too progressive, such as public health regulations or emission targets.

“The far right wants to think of it as a transnational movement,” said Barbara Molas, a research fellow at the International Center for Combating Terrorism (ICCT) in The Hague.

When the convoy movement organized solidarity rallies for Dutch farmers in July, its leaders warned that Canadian farmers would soon find themselves in a similar position.

“The reason why we stand in solidarity with [the Dutch farmers] because that policy is actually coming to Canada as well,” Jerome O’Sullivan, founder of Freedom Fighters Canada, said on a podcast last month.

But the convoy movement’s commitment to the Dutch farmers’ cause was fueled by misinformation and deliberate attempts to confuse Canadian and Dutch government policies.

It also threatens to overshadow Canadian farmers’ legitimate concerns about how to grow food, as well as tackle climate change.

According to Molas, there is a difference between “what farmers might actually think and how the far right wants people to see farmers.”

How conspiracy theories went mainstream

Dutch farmers have been protesting since court decisions in 2018 and 2019 forced the country to drastically cut levels of nitrogen emissions, which at the time exceeded commitments made under international climate change agreements.

When farmers stepped up their tactics in late June, convoy activists in Canada noted similarities to their own movement, eventually sparking interest in Ottawa’s efforts to reduce fertilizer emissions here.

“We are proud to continue to fight alongside Dutch farmers against abuses by the government and the globalist elite. Welcome to the revolution,” reads a Facebook post from a Live from the Shed webcast on the Canadian convoy movement.

Activists associated with the Freedom Escort movement gather in a parking lot in Ottawa July 23 before heading to the Dutch embassy in Ottawa to protest in support of Dutch farmers. (Patrick Doyle/Reuters)

According to Facebook’s CrowdTangle analytics tool, the July 2 post received more than 350,000 views and was shared more than 16,000 times.

Shortly thereafter, the far-right media in Canada seized on the protests in the Netherlands to promote conspiracy theories that reinforce anti-government ideologies. Many of these sites have already been spreading misinformation about food problems.

The Western Standard, a conservative publication based in Calgary, developed a conspiracy theory in early July that farms around the world were deliberately set on fire to make the population more dependent on the government.

The column, which has been posted more than 450 times on Facebook to accounts with a total of 136,000 followers, suggests a global conspiracy was the real reason for Ottawa’s decision to help fund a cricket processing plant in London, Ontario, even though the business primarily produces pets. food.

On July 5, a Facebook page owned by Cheryl Gallant, a Conservative MP that has been criticized in the past for spreading conspiracy theorieswrote that “Trudeau wants us to eat crickets”, referring to a story about a protest by Dutch farmers.

Facebook post by Cheryl Gallant, Conservative MP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke. (Facebook)

In the days that followed, Canada’s far-right media spread even more disinformation to their readers.

Rebel News, for example, claimed that the Dutch government was “indulging the radical demands of the World Economic Forum,” echoing a popular conspiracy theory that a Swiss think tank is secretly forcing governments around the world to adopt left-wing policies.

Another far-right publication, The Counter Signal, echoed the comments of a former far-right Dutch politician who falsely claimed that the goal of the Dutch climate plan was to confiscate farmers’ land and give it to immigrants.

As interest in the Dutch protests in Canada grew, conservative pundits and politicians began to speculate that the Canadian government was also going to force farmers to cut back on the amount of fertilizer they use.

This is not what the government has said it intends to do. While Ottawa has committed to reducing fertilizer emissions by 30 percent, it has also committed to achieving this goal without resorting to mandatory reductions in nitrogen fertilizer use.

However, Brian Lilly of the Toronto Sun wrote in a widely circulated column that the plan, which has yet to be completed, “means a 30 percent reduction in fertilizer use.”

In a Facebook post, Devin Drishen, a member of the United Conservative MLA in Alberta, called it a “30 percent fertilizer ban”, while Todd Lowen – another member of the UCP MLA and a candidate in the party’s leadership race – said he support the Dutch. farmers because they resisted “the exact same eco-radical policies” advocated by Ottawa.

Before July, Facebook posts in Canada that mentioned the phrase “fertilizer ban” received little to no engagement, according to CrowdTangle statistics.

However, in the last week of July, this phrase received almost 10,000 interactions.

Canola blooms in fields near La Salle, Maine on July 28. Rapeseed is one of the most demanding fertilizer crops grown in Canada. (Shannon Van Reiss/Reuters)

Farmers Forum, an Ontario agricultural newspaper that is sympathetic to the convoy movement, interviewed several farmers earlier this month about the prospects for a Dutch-style fertilizer ban in Canada.

Nearly everyone was convinced that a ban was in the works, citing the World Economic Forum (WEF) as the reason.

“It’s a little scary, at WEF they tell you exactly what they’re doing and wow!” six months later it happens,” Andy Senn, a dairy farmer in St. Bernardin, Ontario, told the paper. .

Disinformation thrived in an information vacuum

As social media is flooded with misinformation about Canada’s agricultural policy, the federal government is seeking input from farmers and others in the industry on how best to cut fertilizer emissions.

“This is definitely a challenge for us in terms of communication. We are working hard to use different ways of communication,” said the Minister of Agriculture, Marie-Claude Bibo.

The goal of reducing fertilizer emissions by 30% was set as part of the Trudeau government’s plan to reduce the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030 — in line with the cuts international experts say are needed to minimize damage from climate change.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibault has repeatedly said the government’s aim is not to reduce fertilizer use, but rather to reduce fertilizer emissions. (Blair Gable/Reuters)

When the fertilizer target was initially announced in December 2020, there was widespread confusion in the agricultural industry as to whether this would lead to a reduction in fertilizer use, which in turn would affect yields.

Earlier this year, Agriculture and Food Canada published discussion paper which outlines its strategy to reduce fertilizer emissions, “will focus on improving nitrogen management and optimizing fertilizer use, rather than mandatory reductions in fertilizer use.”

It also cites industry and government studies that have concluded that significant emission reductions can be achieved by increasing the use of certain practices, such as fertilizing in the spring rather than in the fall.

The discussion paper helped allay some of the concerns in the industry.

“Overall, we were very pleased to see these methods included,” said Cassandra Cotton, vice president of policy and programs for Fertilizer Canada, a lobbying group that represents the industry.

The amount of misinformation circulating about fertilizer policy “is hurting and hindering this movement in a positive direction,” Cotton said.

But she also echoed a point made by others in the industry: The federal government has been slow to offer policy details that will ultimately affect what Canadians eat every day.

“Part of this [misinformation] due to a lack of details on how the government plans to achieve this goal,” said Kelvin Heppner, a farmer in southern Manitoba and editor of the respected trade publication RealAgriculture.

“And so in this vacuum, there are conclusions that people are coming to, and they are not necessarily based on what the government has said it will do.”

According to Molas, it is this confluence of confusion and unrest that creates opportunities for far-right groups to exploit.

“These are movements that started out of very real grievances that governments didn’t address quickly enough,” she said. “The far right sees this as an opportunity to spread their anti-democratic narrative.”