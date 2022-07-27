‘The Most Hated Man On The Internet’ Fights Back Against A ‘Revenge Porn’ Site

(CNN)The “Most Hated Man on the Internet” faces a bit of a logistical problem: how to visually represent the photos posted by the “revenge porn” site IsAnyoneUp.com without yet again invading people’s privacy. Handling it creatively, the makers deliver a very watchable three-part documentary, fueled by a truly made-for-TV villain.
It clearly will Hunter Moore, who gained notoriety in the 2010s by publicly reveling in his bad-boy image while posting candid photos of people (mostly women) without their permission. Postings linked to Facebook and other personal accounts and encouraging the site’s followers to mock and ridicule those featured increased bullying and abuse. Requests to remove the photo, polite or otherwise, were laughed off with little help for those whose lives had been ruined.
At least before. Because “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” (2012 title Rolling Stone article about Moore) also brings her own white knight, Charlotte Lodge, who turns Moore’s actions into a personal crusade by posting unauthorized photos of her daughter Kayla, contacting other victims and lobbying officials until someone, anyone, takes up her cause. And take action.
Director Rob Miller documents testimonials from people whose privacy has been violated, using words like “violated” and “humiliated,” as well as law enforcement officials who are armed with revelations about hacked photos — and not just provided by angry exes. — was ultimately able to pursue charges against Moore. The creators approximated the photos with the help of willing participants on adult websites and explained how intrusive and clear they were.
“The Most Hated Man on the Internet” resonates primarily as a cautionary tale about Internet trolling for early businessmen and the self-proclaimed “ruiner of professional life.”
Yet the law’s relentless efforts to bring down Kayla’s photos, and later the entire site, give the project a heroic foundation, with the series also warning about the double-edged sword of the media microscope. In that sense Moore proved his own worst enemy, undermining himself through his smiling interviews and public persona, including a particularly tone-deaf appearance on CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.syndicated talk show in 2011.
The most troubling aspect of the story, meanwhile, may be the violent nature of Moore’s online followers, which included beating up those on the site with threats against the law and others who could only speak out. Again, this sounds like a precursor to some personality’s command of legions of fans, and the way the web can magnify even small constituencies with a digital megaphone.
Netflix has had considerable success with some vaguely light-hearted subgenres of documentaries — “The Tinder Swindler” And “our father” Among them — and “Most Hated Man on the Internet” falls right into that wheelhouse.
Like some of these projects, this one offers a catharsis and a sense of law’s determination to see justice done. As for the fact that the title is dedicated to trolls, the squeaky-wheel-gets-the-grease dynamic between then and now is a sign of the times.
“The Most Hated Man on the Internet” premieres July 27 on Netflix.