type here...
Entertainment 'The Most Hated Man On The Internet' Fights Back...
Entertainment

‘The Most Hated Man On The Internet’ Fights Back Against A ‘Revenge Porn’ Site

By printveela editor

-

11
0
- Advertisment -

(CNN)The “Most Hated Man on the Internet” faces a bit of a logistical problem: how to visually represent the photos posted by the “revenge porn” site IsAnyoneUp.com without yet again invading people’s privacy. Handling it creatively, the makers deliver a very watchable three-part documentary, fueled by a truly made-for-TV villain.

It clearly will Hunter Moore, who gained notoriety in the 2010s by publicly reveling in his bad-boy image while posting candid photos of people (mostly women) without their permission. Postings linked to Facebook and other personal accounts and encouraging the site’s followers to mock and ridicule those featured increased bullying and abuse. Requests to remove the photo, polite or otherwise, were laughed off with little help for those whose lives had been ruined.
At least before. Because “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” (2012 title Rolling Stone article about Moore) also brings her own white knight, Charlotte Lodge, who turns Moore’s actions into a personal crusade by posting unauthorized photos of her daughter Kayla, contacting other victims and lobbying officials until someone, anyone, takes up her cause. And take action.
    Director Rob Miller documents testimonials from people whose privacy has been violated, using words like “violated” and “humiliated,” as well as law enforcement officials who are armed with revelations about hacked photos — and not just provided by angry exes. — was ultimately able to pursue charges against Moore. The creators approximated the photos with the help of willing participants on adult websites and explained how intrusive and clear they were.
      “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” resonates primarily as a cautionary tale about Internet trolling for early businessmen and the self-proclaimed “ruiner of professional life.”
      Read on
      Yet the law’s relentless efforts to bring down Kayla’s photos, and later the entire site, give the project a heroic foundation, with the series also warning about the double-edged sword of the media microscope. In that sense Moore proved his own worst enemy, undermining himself through his smiling interviews and public persona, including a particularly tone-deaf appearance on CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.syndicated talk show in 2011.
      The most troubling aspect of the story, meanwhile, may be the violent nature of Moore’s online followers, which included beating up those on the site with threats against the law and others who could only speak out. Again, this sounds like a precursor to some personality’s command of legions of fans, and the way the web can magnify even small constituencies with a digital megaphone.
        Netflix has had considerable success with some vaguely light-hearted subgenres of documentaries — “The Tinder Swindler” And “our father” Among them — and “Most Hated Man on the Internet” falls right into that wheelhouse.
          Like some of these projects, this one offers a catharsis and a sense of law’s determination to see justice done. As for the fact that the title is dedicated to trolls, the squeaky-wheel-gets-the-grease dynamic between then and now is a sign of the times.
          “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” premieres July 27 on Netflix.

          Previous articlePortland police chief urges community to stop violence against officers
          Next articleDemocrats’ push to protect same-sex marriage is personal for Senator Tammy Baldwin

          Latest news

          TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

          HIV infection remains persistently high, UN says

          While the world's attention was focused on the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the fight against...
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Rick Astley celebrates 35 years of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

          (CNN)Thirty-five years ago Wednesday, a journey began that blessed us with one of the...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Porn site owner forced 100 women to make videos he said wouldn’t be posted online: DOJ

          off Video Fox News Flash July 27 Top Stories Here are the...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          The Stacey Abrams meme drew comparisons to Hillary Clinton’s infamous birthday tweet on social media

          closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 27 Here are...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Michigan school shooter wows ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges with ‘inspiring’ audition

          closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here.NewYou...
          Read more
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          A Cal rally spurs the Mariners rally to beat the Rangers

          closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News