‘The Most Hated Man On The Internet’ Fights Back Against A ‘Revenge Porn’ Site

(CNN) The “Most Hated Man on the Internet” faces a bit of a logistical problem: how to visually represent the photos posted by the “revenge porn” site IsAnyoneUp.com without yet again invading people’s privacy. Handling it creatively, the makers deliver a very watchable three-part documentary, fueled by a truly made-for-TV villain.

It clearly will Hunter Moore , who gained notoriety in the 2010s by publicly reveling in his bad-boy image while posting candid photos of people (mostly women) without their permission. Postings linked to Facebook and other personal accounts and encouraging the site’s followers to mock and ridicule those featured increased bullying and abuse. Requests to remove the photo, polite or otherwise, were laughed off with little help for those whose lives had been ruined.

At least before. Because “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” (2012 title Rolling Stone article about Moore) also brings her own white knight, Charlotte Lodge, who turns Moore’s actions into a personal crusade by posting unauthorized photos of her daughter Kayla, contacting other victims and lobbying officials until someone, anyone, takes up her cause. And take action.

Director Rob Miller documents testimonials from people whose privacy has been violated, using words like “violated” and “humiliated,” as well as law enforcement officials who are armed with revelations about hacked photos — and not just provided by angry exes. — was ultimately able to pursue charges against Moore. The creators approximated the photos with the help of willing participants on adult websites and explained how intrusive and clear they were.

“The Most Hated Man on the Internet” resonates primarily as a cautionary tale about Internet trolling for early businessmen and the self-proclaimed “ruiner of professional life.”

