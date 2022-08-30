New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Major League Baseball Players Association announced Monday the launch of a campaign to unionize minor league players.

Union authorization cards were sent to the minor leagues to form a special bargaining team from big league players after the union’s executive board unanimously approved the first effort of its kind on Friday.

“The minor leaguers represent the future of our game and deserve the same wages and working conditions as the elite athletes who entertain millions of baseball fans across the country,” MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark said in an official statement. “They are an important part of our brotherhood and we want to help them achieve their goals on and off the field.”

Authorization cards were sent to between 5,000 and 6,000 minor league players, and a 30% approval would allow the MLBPA to move forward with a petition to the National Labor Relations Board to ask for a new union.

“This generation of minor league players has demonstrated an unprecedented ability to address workplace issues with a collective voice,” said Harry Marino, outgoing executive director of Advocates for Minor Leaguers, whose members have all left to work for the MLBPA. “Joining the most powerful union in professional sports ensures that this voice is heard where it matters most – at the bargaining table.”

The MLBPA has been negotiating rules for major league players as well as minor league options since 1981.

The average major league salary is more than $4 million, while minor league contracts are less than $400 a week. That’s at the rookie and short-season level, but the increments don’t get much better: a weekly minimum of $500 in Class A, $600 in Double-A and $700 in Triple-A.

MLB has asked teams for most of the minor leagues in their farm systems this year.

“This organizing campaign is an investment in the future of our game and our player fraternity,” Clarke said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.