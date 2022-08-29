The MLB Players Association has announced an effort to unionize minor league players

In a move that will significantly improve pay and working conditions for minor league baseball players, the MLB Players Association announced Monday. Began an effort to unionize the minor leagues Nationwide, the move received “overwhelming support” from its executive board.

The MLBPA distributed union authorization cards to the minor leagues, the first step in other logistical and labor-related challenges to ensure representation of the nearly 3,500 minor leaguers.

Yet in many ways significant lifting has already been accomplished — essentially, more than the MLBPA’s tacit acceptance that its minor league brethren no longer suffer from poverty wages and substandard living conditions.

Both logistically and symbolically, the nonprofit advocates for the minor leaguers are canceling and its employees are joining the MLBPA, the group and the union jointly announced Monday.

Harry Marino, executive director of Advocates for Minor Leaguers, founded the group in early 2020 and helped win several concessions for the minor leagues, particularly MLB clubs, to cover housing costs for prospects, a significant victory given the volatile nature of minor league baseball. A disproportionate amount of their modest salaries were spent on housing.

On Monday, the group took the next step in joining forces with the MLBPA.

“We are thrilled with this development,” Marino’s team said in a statement, adding that joining the MLBPA is without a doubt the best possible development for every minor league player.

“While much work remains to be done, one thing is clear: better days are ahead for minor league players.”

Minor league salaries haven’t changed much in the past quarter century, and this year’s minimum wages are $400 a week at the rookie level, $500 at Class A, $600 at Class AA and $700 at Class AAA. In addition, Major League Baseball successfully fought to have its minor leaguers be called “seasonal” employees and not subject to the same minimum wage requirements as other workers.

The plight of the minor leagues has drawn the attention of lawmakers, most notably Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, who last month sought information from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred about the impact of MLB’s antitrust exemption on minor league players and teams. Durbin then relayed Manfred’s response “It raises more questions than it answers.”

In a letter to player agents obtained by USA TODAY Sports, MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark noted that the minimum Class AAA salary of $15,400 is only above the 2022 one-person family poverty line of $13,590. Revenue from the sale of minor league merchandise — $85 million — “far exceeds what clubs spend in annual minor league salaries, a striking example of the imbalance between the compensation minor leaguers receive and the value they create,” he said.

MLB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The union’s response also came less than two years after MLB largely took over operations of the minor leagues and reduced the number of franchises affiliated with major league clubs to 120. Most of the 43 franchises cut from the list of affiliates ended up being independent or wood-bat teams, significantly reducing the amount of jobs still available. Additionally, the amateur draft was reduced from 40 rounds to 20.

Now, while the rest of the players have a rich framework for better pay, the MLBPA has given half-a-century of bargaining experience to a group of players who have historically lacked leverage and, because of their precarious status, struggled to improve working conditions.

“Joining the most powerful union in professional sports allows this voice to be heard where it matters most — at the bargaining table,” Clark said in a statement.