The Ministry appoints an administrator for 3 Sask. private Christian schools after violence allegations in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan’s education minister said he would appoint an administrator for three independent schools in the province.

The action takes place after allegations of abuse by students at a private Christian school in Saskatoon.

Former students of the Christian Center Academy, now called Heritage Christian Academy, filed a class action lawsuit earlier this week alleging they had been physically, emotionally and sexually abused for years by staff and management at the school and a nearby church.

On Thursday morning, Minister Dustin Duncan spoke on the CBC. morning edition, his first public interview on the subject since CBC Saskatchewan published the story. He told host Stephanie Langenegger that the cabinet approved of giving him more power over independent schools.

He also said he would appoint a private administrator for three schools: Legacy Christian Academy, Grace Christian School in Saskatoon and Regent Academy in Prince Albert. They were all notified Thursday morning, he added.

” [former] the rules did not allow me to interfere and, for example, appoint an administrator or a trustee, ”said Duncan.

“Now these three schools will receive, in addition to the administrator, … the ministry will make 10 unscheduled visits.”

LISTEN | Education Minister Dustin Duncan talks to host Stephanie Langenegger on The Morning Edition: Morning Edition – Sask 16:45 Sask. Minister of Education appoints a special administrator to manage 3 private schools Dustin Duncan talks to The Morning Edition’s Stephanie Langenegger about the latest steps his government is taking after allegations of violence at a private Christian school in Saskatoon.

An administrator for the three schools will be appointed, Duncan said, because all of them currently have a person whose name is listed in a recent lawsuit by former students.

Three schools will be subject to unscheduled visits once a month, and the province will increase the number of unscheduled supervised visits at all independent schools in the coming school year.

“Until now, independent schools have not been required to notify the minister when they become aware that a criminal case has been opened against them, or that a criminal investigation has been opened against a school or a person working at a school,” Duncan said.

“The rules put in place in 2012 have increased regulatory oversight, which was not there before 2012. I acknowledge that there are gaps and we have closed those gaps and now they are working.”

As of Thursday, all qualified independent schools in the province must notify the Department of Education within 24 hours if they face criminal charges or a criminal charge affects an employee, according to a press release.

Duncan also now has the ability to put schools on probation.