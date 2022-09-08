The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that the abortion amendment must be presented to voters this November.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Jeff Kowalski/AFP via Getty Images

Jeff Kowalski/AFP via Getty Images

Michigan’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a proposed state constitutional amendment that would protect the right to abortion should be on the November ballot.

On Friday, the Michigan Council of State Campaigners is to decide in a final vote whether the measure should be considered by voters. Last week, the issue was sent to the state Supreme Court after Republican voters said amendment spacing and formatting could confuse voters. They reached an impasse, and the group behind the Reproductive Freedom for All amendment appealed the decision to the state’s highest court.

Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack called board members’ efforts to keep abortion rights out of the ballot “a very bad game.”

“What a sad time marker.”

The judges ruled that more than enough signatures had been collected (about 750,000 signatures, far more than the required 425,000 signatures) and that other matters should not be decided by the board of directors.

“Now we are energized and motivated more than ever to restore the protections that were lost under Roe,” said Darcy McConnell, public relations director for Reproductive Freedom for All, in a statement following the court decision.

“Now voters will have to reject this misguided, extreme proposal on Election Day,” MI Women and Children spokeswoman Kristen Pollo said in a statement. “We are confident that the majority will say no to the third proposal.”

It’s been a controversial week for abortion Michigan is one of the few states in the region where abortion remains legal. On Wednesday, a judge ordered a ban on enforcement of a 1931 law criminalizing the procedure.

If the amendment passes, Michigan will join other states such as California and Vermont, where voters will see similar constitutional amendments to abortion rights on their ballots this November.