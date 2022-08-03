The Michigan Republican primary for governor was a tough ride. It ends today

Toggle caption Michael Buck/AP

LANSING, Mich. — A group of Michigan Republicans has been jockeying for months for a chance to take on Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election, but it’s a tough time.

Once there were 10 candidates on the GOP side. Everyone was new to running for office. That political inexperience may have caused a significant shift in the field in late May. Election officials in the state say five candidates, including some big spenders, did not collect enough valid signatures to make the ballot.

Reports revealed that there was a group of paid petitioners working throughout the campaigns Thousands of forged signatures on the nomination paper of the candidate.

Businesswoman Tudor Dixon, who received a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump on Friday night, saw her poll numbers climb after the petition scandal. She has also drawn support from well-known names in Republican politics, such as the family of former US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and the group Right to Life of Michigan.

“You know, we’ve always planned to go around the state meeting people and getting support, getting supporters and getting the resources to get out there and get our message out loud,” Dixon said after last week’s debate. “And that’s what we’ve been doing. And I think that’s what’s behind it — hard work.”

Businessman Kevin Rinke has referred to Dixon as Governor Whitmer in sheep’s clothing.

“She will say or do anything for office,” he said of Dixon. “I’m a guy running to do the right thing for the people of Michigan. This is public service for me. I’m not looking for a career.”

Largely self-funded, Rinke has positioned himself as an outsider who would lower personal income tax rates, increase literacy and focus on electoral integrity.

“We can move Michigan forward by putting the people, Democrats as well as Republicans, first.”

Recently, both Rinke and Dixon have seen relatively strong poll numbers. Still, polls through Tuesday show a portion of Republican voters are still undecided.

In January, chiropractor Garrett Soldano became the first Republican to file in the governor’s race. He is one of the remaining five. He says he believes the strategy has gotten him this far: “We’re just letting our grassroots troops do what they do best. And that’s getting there, and you have voter contact.”

Pam Dawson, a Michigan voter, watched the Republican debate last week and said all the candidates were strong in their own ways. “And I think they’re trying to be a little more cautious. They want to make sure they get one that beats Whitmer,” she said.

For Dawson, it was either Soldano or real estate agent Ryan Kelly. His name recognition rose after the FBI arrested him in June on charges of misconduct related to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Kelly has pleaded not guilty.

Problems and possibilities

The candidates – Soldano, Dixon, Rinke, Kelly and Pastor Ralph Riband – have all taken similar positions, such as wanting to cut taxes and opposing abortion. The candidates’ ability to attract independent voters will be key to winning the general election against Governor Whitmer, says pollster Richard Kazuba of the Glengarriff Group. He says that two issues will dominate:

“We have to look at how abortion affects voting and how inflation affects voting. And we don’t know the answer to that yet.”

Czuba questions how prepared the slate of Republican candidates is to take on political giants.

“On August 3, we’re likely to see a Republican candidate for governor who doesn’t have a strong name ID, a strong organization, and maybe no money left in the bank after the primary,” Czuba says.

The Democratic Governors Association has already launched attack ads in the GOP primary, and Michigan Republican Party spokesman Gustavo Portella has accused Democrats of meddling.

“They’re afraid of the message and they’re afraid of the fact that people will opt out this fall.”

Whoever wins the Republican nomination will have to get used to the pressure. Recent campaign finance reports show Governor Whitmer has millions to spend.

Colin Jackson is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network.