Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Sunday that she had spoken with election officials in her state and elsewhere about “violence and disruption” at the polls on Election Day.

During an appearance on “Face the Nation,” CBS News’ Mark Strassman asked Benson what secretaries of state and election officials around the country are “most worried” as the midterms approach.

“Violence and disruption on Election Day, first and foremost, and in the days surrounding the election,” Benson replied. “Second, there is concern about the continued spread of misinformation that could fuel additional intimidation, harassment and even violence on election day.”

Election officials in Michigan are working around the clock to ensure the midterm elections are free and fair, Benson said.

“All voters should know that election officials on both sides of the aisle are working around the clock to ensure we are cooperating with law enforcement and every other potential partner to protect the sanctity of the polling place and the integrity of our democracy.” she continued.

“And we’ve been doing this for about two years or more now, and we’re really succeeding at every turn,” she said. “Democracy prevailed in 2020. Except for the tragedy at our capitol on January 6th, there have been no significant efforts to ensure that polling places are not disrupted on Election Day in Michigan and other states.

“So, we’re more prepared this year than ever before – even where we are in 2020 – to ensure that we’re eliminating, mitigating or absolutely protecting the system against any potential disruptions. And speaking clearly to the public. Those who are thinking about meddling in our elections, make sure the law is clear and We demand accountability and consequences for anyone who tries to interfere with a citizen’s right to vote and democracy.”

Benson’s comments are recent Report by Bloomberg Officials from 12 states across the country were interviewed about growing suspicions about the election process online.

A survey of local election workers Brennan Center for Justice A March survey found that one in six had experienced threats because of their job, and 77% said threats against election officials had increased in recent years.