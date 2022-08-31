New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Voters in Michigan will have to wait until the state Supreme Court to decide whether the 1931 law makes abortions illegal.

Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers could not reach a decision Wednesday on whether an amendment enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution would end up on the ballot in November. The board, which is evenly split with two Democrats and two Republicans, fought over the technicality of the ballot proposal rather than the substance of the petition.

Board members were divided over the text-spacing issue, as some words in the petition were not properly separated.

“If what was circulated had come to us for review it would not have been accepted,” said Tony Dant, the Republican chairman of the state Board of Elections. “I have trouble understanding why we should leave this.”

All eyes were on the canvassing board after a judge continued it A back and forth process Preventing prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 law banning abortions. There has been some debate over whether county prosecutors are allowed to enforce the law after a state Court of Appeals panel ruled that state attorney general employees cannot prosecute abortion providers under the law.

A petition to place the amendment on the November ballot received 752,288 signatures, and the board of canvassers approved the petition in March. However, the language of the petition reviewed by the board on Wednesday differed from the March proposal, which did not have spacing issues.

Abortion rights activists argue that the board does not have the authority to deny a petition based on vacated issues that do not affect the content of the petition.

“”We don’t have the authority to deny this petition based on challenges to the content of the petition,” Gurewitz said, according to The Detroit News.