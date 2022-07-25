New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Mets set a franchise record for starting pitchers during the team’s 8-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday night.

Carlos Carrasco is on the bump for New York in their series finale against a National League West contender. He allowed six hits over five scoreless innings against the Padres. He struck out one and walked two.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the current roster of Mets starting pitchers has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 14 consecutive games for the longest streak in franchise history. New York’s starting pitchers have a combined ERA of 1.58 since the start of July.

However, the bullpen proved a little shaky.

Drew Smith allowed the first run of the game when he relieved Carrasco in the sixth inning. The Mets countered with five runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

Mets relievers David Patterson and Joely Rodriguez allowed four runs in the eighth and ninth innings, but Edwin Diaz came in and was able to close the door.

Pete Alonso was responsible for a three-run home run off Padres starter Joe Musgrove. He had four total RBIs on the night. It was his 25th home run of the season.

“You can’t hit a five-run homer and you can’t hit a four-run single,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “Sometimes you want more, and things like that can allow you to come back to who you are.”

On Tuesday, the Mets will host the Yankees.

“I wouldn’t call it toe-to-toe, me versus him,” Alonso said. “This is the moment the city comes together in the game of baseball.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.