The New York Mets deserve the benefit of the doubt when critics say they “choked” their 10.5-game NL East lead – from June 1 to September 2, the Mets went a surprising 53-31… but the Atlanta Braves reached the Elite 60. -24.

However, in September. 3, the Mets have lost seven of their 11 games, and those losses have come to the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs — who swept the Mets 6-3 on Wednesday night. win

The Mets have the easiest schedule across baseball, but have done the exact opposite to take advantage — and now with this latest stretch, it’s gone without mercy.

The Braves haven’t been great since then, going 6-4 in that span, but now they trail the NL East by only half a game (and led by that number on Sept. 9).

David Peterson pitched Wednesday to save the sweep — he allowed five runs and recorded just one strikeout.

The Mets obviously miss Starling Marte, who is out with a fractured finger — he was hitting .292 with an .812 OPS at the top of the lineup before the injury, but he should be back soon.

However, the Mets are likely to move up in the division and not address the team’s needs at the trade deadline.

The Mets neglected to get bullpen help, and it proved costly. Entering Wednesday night, their relievers had a 4.89 ERA, ninth-worst in baseball.

Their purchases on time are also struggling of late. Darrin Roof is two for his last 35, Daniel Vogelbach is five for his last 42. Their bullpen reliever – Mychal Givens – has posted a 5.03 ERA since joining the Mets.

“It’s for us, it’s for us, we control it,” Manager Buck Showalter said. “It will be disappointing if we don’t. It’s the old thing we’ve been talking about all year. It’s called ‘play nice.'”

It wasn’t the fall of 2007, when they blew a seven-game lead with 17 to play — they had a 12-game lead in the loss column with 18.