type here...
Politics The memo sheds light on the decision to clear...
Politics

The memo sheds light on the decision to clear Trump in the Russia probe

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


WASHINGTON (AP) – Justice Department officials analyzing then-President Donald Trump’s actions during the Russia investigation have concluded that nothing he did, including the firing of the FBI director, rose to the level of obstruction of justice and did not constitute a precedent for prosecution. According to a memo released Wednesday.

The nine-page memo, prepared by a pair of senior Justice Department officials for then-Attorney General William Barr, provided a legal analysis of whether Trump criminally obstructed an investigation into possible ties between Russia and his 2016 presidential campaign. Barr concurred with the memo’s conclusions on March 24, 2019, and announced to Congress the same day that he had determined that Trump’s conduct did not violate the law.

While that decision is well-documented, a newly disclosed memo provides additional details about how the department’s two senior leaders came to the decision to remove Trump from obstruction, even as special counsel Robert Mueller denies it. It shows how Ed O’Callaghan and Steven Engel are unconvinced that any of Trump’s actions were intended to illegally undermine the investigation.

Russia-Ukraine War

  • 15 killed in Ukraine Independence Day attack

  • Narrator: Where is the Ukraine war 6 months later?

  • AP Photos: Documenting Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

  • Biden announced nearly $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine

    • Advertisement

    According to the judgment of the Appellate Court, the department released the memo on Wednesday Since last week the document has been properly withheld from a government watchdog group that sued for it.

    _____

    Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP



    Previous articleExiled writers reflect on free speech in America in light of Rushdie attack
    Next articleNIH Study Finds Young Americans Using Marijuana and Hallucinogenic Drugs More Than Ever Before

    Latest news

    US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

    Lori Valo Documentary: Boy Talks About Alleged Murders in New Netflix Series

    off Video Nancy Grace Vallo, looking for new details on the DeBell...
    Read more
    Politicsprintveela editor - 0

    Border Patrol shows hundreds of illegal immigrant adults as children

    closer Video Illegal border crossings are at an all-time high Fox News'...
    Read more
    Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

    Johnny Depp will appear as the Moonman at MTV’s upcoming Video Music Awards

    closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
    Read more
    FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

    Colak secures Champions League spot

    For the first time in 15 years, both Old Firm members will qualify for the Champions League group...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

    Six months after the invasion of Ukraine, Russia itself feels the pressure

    Anniversaries can be painful moments for a variety of reasons.According to the (erroneous) conventional wisdom around the world,...
    Read more
    Politicsprintveela editor - 0

    Where did Biden go to college? Biden mentions his education during the loan forgiveness speech

    President Joe Biden announced a long-awaited decision on student loan forgiveness on Wednesday. He introduced his plan at...
    Read more

    Must read

    - Advertisement -

    You might also likeRELATED
    Recommended to you

    Editor Picks

    Must Read

    Hot Topics

    About Us

    Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

    Contact us: contact@printveela.com

    Follow Us

    © Copyright - Printveela News