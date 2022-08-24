The memo sheds light on the decision to clear Trump in the Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) – Justice Department officials analyzing then-President Donald Trump’s actions during the Russia investigation have concluded that nothing he did, including the firing of the FBI director, rose to the level of obstruction of justice and did not constitute a precedent for prosecution. According to a memo released Wednesday.

The nine-page memo, prepared by a pair of senior Justice Department officials for then-Attorney General William Barr, provided a legal analysis of whether Trump criminally obstructed an investigation into possible ties between Russia and his 2016 presidential campaign. Barr concurred with the memo’s conclusions on March 24, 2019, and announced to Congress the same day that he had determined that Trump’s conduct did not violate the law.

While that decision is well-documented, a newly disclosed memo provides additional details about how the department’s two senior leaders came to the decision to remove Trump from obstruction, even as special counsel Robert Mueller denies it. It shows how Ed O’Callaghan and Steven Engel are unconvinced that any of Trump’s actions were intended to illegally undermine the investigation.

According to the judgment of the Appellate Court, the department released the memo on Wednesday Since last week the document has been properly withheld from a government watchdog group that sued for it.

