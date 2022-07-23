type here...
The Mega Millions prize reaches $790 million, the fourth largest jackpot in the country.

A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a store Thursday in Northbrook, Illinois.

A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a store Thursday in Northbrook, Illinois.

DES MOINES, Iowa. On Friday, the lottery increased the Mega Millions top prize to $790 million, giving players a chance to hit the country’s fourth-largest jackpot.

The next draw is on Tuesday. The jackpot got so big because there was no winner in three months. These 27 consecutive draws, in which no one matched all six numbers, allowed the jackpot to gradually rise from its starting point of $20 million in April.

The allocated prize of $790 million before taxes is for the winner who chooses the annuity option, paid out in 30 annual installments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday’s draw will be $464.4 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. The game is being watched by state lottery officials.

