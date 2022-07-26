type here...
The Mega Millions jackpot jumped to $810 million. Here are your chances of winning

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $810 million. This will be the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The second largest jackpot in history of $1.050 billion was won on January 22, 2021. This winning ticket was sold in Michigan.

Scott Olson/Getty Images


Wanna get a chance to win the third largest Mega Millions jackpot? If so, you’ll need to buy a ticket or two before the draw, which is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 11:00 pm ET.

The jackpot has jumped to $810 million and has a cash value of $470.1 million. This is definitely no small thing in today’s economy.

Mega Millions tickets are on sale for $2 and you can add “Megaplier” for another $1. The Megaplier may come into play if you win a non-jackpot prize. For reference, ticket holders in Delaware, New Jersey and New York who won last Friday’s draw and purchased the add-on saw their winning prizes go from $1 million to $3 million as a result.

So, what are the chances that you will hit the jackpot? This is about 1 in 303 million chances by Mega Millions.

If this sounds like the odds you want to take, tune in tonight to see if you’ve drawn lucky numbers.

