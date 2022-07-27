The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1 billion. Here are all your questions, answers

Enlarge this image toggle signature Olivier Dulery/AFP via Getty Images

Olivier Dulery/AFP via Getty Images

The Mega Millions jackpot topped $1 billion for the third time in lottery history. No one had a ticket that matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night.

This $1.025 billion jackpot is the third largest in Mega Millions history. The next draw will take place on Friday at 11:00 pm ET, but before that, here are some things you might want to know if you decide to play.

Can I play if I’m not a US citizen?

Yes, players do not need to be US residents to win.

Can I buy tickets online?

You can buy tickets online in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and the District of Columbia, but you need to register with local lotteries. Also, if you live in New York, a Mega Millions subscription is available to you.

As for other online ticket purchases, you’ll probably want to be careful and do your best to make sure you’re not buying into a scam.

What happens if I’m in a state that doesn’t have Mega Millions?

Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah don’t have Mega Millions, but that doesn’t mean you can’t play if you live there. If you buy a ticket elsewhere and win, you’ll just have to redeem it in the same state, so you’ll have to drive to get there.

How do you play?

Tickets cost $2 per performance. With each ticket, you choose six numbers. The first five numbers are in the range from 1 to 70 – these are your white ball numbers. The last number you choose is between 1 and 25 and that will be your choice for getting the golden Megaball. Not sure what you are choosing? There are “Easy Pick” or “Quick Pick” options that randomly generate numbers when purchasing tickets. Mega Millions also has a random number generator on their website if you want to play your numbers before buying tickets.

To win the jackpot, all six of your numbers must match. But there are other prize tiers that rely on fewer matching numbers.

What are my chances of winning?

At 1 in 302.5 million, your chances of winning are slim. Your odds for other prizes get a little better, but at the end of the day, playing the lottery is still gambling.

What is the difference between a cash payment and an annual payment?

The Mega Millions jackpot win can be paid out in one of two ways. You can get a lump sum of money immediately after winning, but it’s not that much. For this jackpot, the total is $1.025 billion, but if you want to claim your winnings immediately, you will get $602.5 million in cash.

The second option is an annual payment. With this, you get one payment immediately after winning, and then annual payments for the next 29 years. These payouts increase by 5% each time, which Mega Millions says is meant to help “protect winners’ lifestyles and purchasing power during periods of inflation.”

What is the biggest jackpot?

The largest jackpot ever won in Mega Millions history was $1.537 billion in October 2018. This winning ticket was purchased in South Carolina.