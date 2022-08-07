The mediators are moving towards a ceasefire, diplomats say.

A third official briefed on the mediation effort, who also requested anonymity for the same reason, confirmed they were gaining momentum but declined to comment on the motives of either side. The Israeli military also said they would cease fire if Islamic Jihad did so first. The Israeli prime minister’s office declined to comment, and an Islamic Jihad spokesman could not be contacted.

According to a Western diplomat, the main remaining obstacle to a ceasefire is disagreement among the remaining leadership of Islamic Jihad over the timing of its end. Some hardliners want the group to keep fighting for a few more days to inflict more damage on Israel and possibly draw Hamas, the main militia in Gaza, into the conflict, the diplomat said.

Hamas, which seized control of the strip in 2007, is often at war with Israel but does not want to join the current round. The group is still rebuilding its arsenal and military infrastructure after a major war last year, and it doesn’t want to jeopardize several economic concessions Israel subsequently made to Gaza.

But the longer the current fighting continues, the more pressure grows on Hamas to offer military support to Islamic Jihad, a solution that will almost certainly increase the duration and intensity of the conflict.