The mediators are moving towards a ceasefire, diplomats say.

On Sunday, Egyptian mediators made progress towards a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, three officials briefed on the talks said, raising hope that the latest outbreak of fighting could end by Monday morning.
On Sunday evening, Islamic Jihad claims appeared in the Arab media saying that the group had agreed to a truce, but there was no confirmation from either Israeli or Egyptian mediators. Other Arab and Israeli media have previously reported that the talks have stalled.
Israeli officials signaled to the mediators that they are ready to scale down their airstrikes once key military objectives have been achieved, including the assassination of two top military leaders of Islamic Jihad, Israel’s main adversary in this round of fighting, two officials briefed on the talks said. Both are Western diplomats who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions.
Some of the remaining Islamic Jihad leaders also believe they have little to gain from further fighting, the diplomats added, especially given the calm in Jerusalem on Sunday, despite fighters’ calls for Palestinians in the city to demonstrate in one of the city’s holiest sites.
A third official briefed on the mediation effort, who also requested anonymity for the same reason, confirmed they were gaining momentum but declined to comment on the motives of either side. The Israeli military also said they would cease fire if Islamic Jihad did so first. The Israeli prime minister’s office declined to comment, and an Islamic Jihad spokesman could not be contacted.
According to a Western diplomat, the main remaining obstacle to a ceasefire is disagreement among the remaining leadership of Islamic Jihad over the timing of its end. Some hardliners want the group to keep fighting for a few more days to inflict more damage on Israel and possibly draw Hamas, the main militia in Gaza, into the conflict, the diplomat said.
Hamas, which seized control of the strip in 2007, is often at war with Israel but does not want to join the current round. The group is still rebuilding its arsenal and military infrastructure after a major war last year, and it doesn’t want to jeopardize several economic concessions Israel subsequently made to Gaza.
But the longer the current fighting continues, the more pressure grows on Hamas to offer military support to Islamic Jihad, a solution that will almost certainly increase the duration and intensity of the conflict.
Although negotiations continued on Sunday, the situation remained volatile. Palestinian militants continued to fire rockets, albeit from a shorter range, into Israeli territory along the Gaza border. The Israeli military has said it continues to target Islamic Jihad missile launch sites.
Egypt has often acted as a key intermediary between Israelis and Palestinians, especially during conflicts with Gaza militias such as Islamic Jihad, which have no direct relationship with Israel.
As a southern neighbor of Gaza and Israel, Egypt has a strategic interest in restoring calm in the area. And as the first Arab country to conclude a peace deal with Israel, and as the main gateway for Palestinian trade and travel, it is also well placed to play a mediating role.