The median household income of the NWT is the highest in Canada, but the numbers vary widely by community.

According to the latest data released by the NWT Bureau of Statistics, average household incomes vary greatly across the Northwest Territories, but overall they are well above the national average.

The Bureau recently reported that in 2020, 14 communities in the Northwest Territories had a median household income above the Canadian median of $84,000, and seven below. The total combined median household income in the Northwest Territories was $127,000.

The statistics are based on 2021 census data.

At the top of the list is Norman Wells with a median household income of $160,000. Yellowknife ($148,000) and Hay River ($129,000) came in second and third. At the bottom is Aklavik with an income of just over $50,000, followed by the C’atl’odiche Indigenous Nation and Fort Liard with a median household income of less than $70,000.

The median household income in the Northwest Territories is well above the national average, but this varies widely by community. (NWT Statistics Bureau)

Dehcho District is reported to have the lowest median household income in the territory. The bureau withheld data for communities whose populations were too small to avoid breaching privacy.

The median income is the income in the middle of the entire income range. Households in the Northwest Territories, according to the bureau, are mostly made up of couples with children (28%), followed by one-person households (26%) and couples living without children (about 19%).

In terms of individual income, the NWT Bureau of Statistics reports that the territory has the highest median personal income in Canada at $56,800. This is 15% more than the average personal income since 2015. The Federal Bureau of Statistics reports that the median personal income for the rest of Canada was $41,200 in 2020.

In the Northwest Territories, according to federal statistics, 8,425 people—about 26 percent of those over age 15—earned $100,000 or more in 2020, of which 2,360 earned $150,000 or more. Compared to the rest of Canada, approximately 10 percent of those aged 15 and over earn $100,000 or more.

The range of median household income varied widely in the Northwest Territories. (NWT Statistics Bureau)

2020 also brought with it a federal COVID-19 pandemic relief program for workers who lost income from their jobs due to the pandemic. In the NWT, 28.4% of residents aged 15 and over used benefits under the program. This number was the same as in the rest of Canada, but in the Northwest Territories, the average benefit received in 2020 was $10,000 compared to $8,000 nationally.

Cost of living in Yellowknife

While the median income in most of the Northwest Territories exceeds the median income in the rest of Canada, there is another statistic that shows that the majority of the territory’s population also exceeds the national average – the cost of living.

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the NWT Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, the cost of living in Yellowknife has risen 8.3% since last June. This is the city’s largest annual growth since 1991.

It’s also more than Canada’s average CPI increase of 8.1%. Elsewhere in the north, the CPI in Whitehorse increased 7.7% year-over-year and Iqaluit rose 4.3%.

The consumer price index tracks the cost of a range of commodities, from gasoline to heating oil, housing and food. In the Yellowknifers, the cost of groceries in stores increased by 11.6% and in restaurants by 4.2%. The cost of gasoline in Yellowknife is up 45.2% from last year.