The media is excited about the latest primaries, citing some promising signs for Democrats.

I’m just going to throw up a caution flag.

When your analysis is based on an obscure district in New York’s Hudson Valley, a special election in late August can muddy the tea leaves.

I have no doubt that abortion rights are a motivating factor for pro-choice voters in the wake of the Supreme Court throwing out Roe, and Democratic candidates who don’t exercise it will be guilty of misconduct. But the fundamental picture hasn’t changed, and the Republicans are overwhelmingly likely to take over the House in November.

“Democrats Gain Momentum,” said a Politico headline yesterday, a story declaring that “red tide predictions may be overturned.”

The Washington Post said, “The results were a welcome sign for Democratic leaders looking to rally behind their incumbents and find ways to sway voters to vote against Republicans.”

The New York Times says that “two months after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the issue of abortion rights is helping Democrats close a devastating enthusiasm gap.”

All this may be true – and perhaps the Dems will lose fewer seats than expected – but this “momentum” may prove to be fleeting. After President Biden returned from vacation yesterday — during which the Trump drama dominated the news and the climate/healthcare bill flew off the radar — his approval rating barely budged. And that is an albatross for their party.

Pundits always look for hourglass races, and that’s fine. For the moment it is New York’s 19th congressional district, which Biden narrowly won in 2020.

Democratic candidate Pat Ryan, who made abortion a centerpiece of his campaign, defeated Republican candidate Mark Molinaro by two points. With Molinaro expected to win, an upset is the front of every analysis.

In Florida, former governor Charlie Crist defeated a more liberal candidate for the right to challenge Ron DeSantis. Crist, now a congressman, faces a long-shot race against a Republican incumbent and potential 2024 challenger.

Crist said in a round of TV hits that he’s the candidate of love and DeSantis the candidate of hate, but he’s a former Republican governor who switched parties — and once described himself as pro-life. Plus, DeSantis, whose endorsed candidate won Tuesday, has a big war chest and is urging Chris Biden to campaign for him, perhaps to help him raise some money.

In the other Florida race, Marco Rubio, who has been said to be literally begging for funds, now faces Rep. He faces Val Demings, who would be the state’s first black senator. It seems to be very competitive.

The most vicious race, by far, was between two liberal House Democrats who put themselves in the same Manhattan district. Jerry Nadler, a big name for the Judiciary chairmanship, easily defeated Carolyn Maloney. But for the lawmakers, who have been friends for 30 years, seeing him play the Jewish card, her gender card, attack the “boys club,” accuse Nadler of being lazy and suggest he’s old was terrifying.

The political betting game has a low barrier to entry. If you’re wrong, no one will remember until after Election Day. And I could be off base: Maybe we’ll look back and say that these were the first signs that the Republican tide was waning.

Other X factors: Some Democrats also oppose Biden’s student loan forgiveness program announced yesterday (although Bernie Wing wanted a much bigger package). The decision may inspire younger voters, but is already being attacked as inflationary and forcing taxpayers to bail out wealthier students who have pledged to repay their loans.

The other wild card is the Senate: With some hard-right Trumpian nominees off to a shaky start, Democrats need just one net pickup to take control of the upper chamber.

But it’s safe to say that most of the media, at this point, is on board with Democratic optimism.