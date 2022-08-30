New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Legacy, the left-wing media’s misunderstanding at best – and deliberate distortion at worst – of evidence that Republican-led elections are coming in November.

That’s especially true in the U.S. Senate, where Republican candidates are well-positioned to retake control of the body by largely rejecting the policies of President Joe Biden and Democrats.

For starters, it’s the new president’s midterms. History tells us that these elections are almost always against the president’s party. Add to that that 74 percent of Americans think the country is headed in the wrong direction with out-of-control spending, 40-year high inflation, rising prices, rising violence, unpredictable borders and fewer crises.

According to Statista, the Democrat-led Congress has a 79 percent disapproval rating. And according to FiveThirtyEight, Biden is hovering at 53 percent disapproval in a poll of likely voters (many polls are much worse for Biden).

But put these broad indicators aside for a moment.

The left-wing media is currently pointing to the recent special election in New York’s 19th Congressional District as a bellwether for the November election. Democrat Pat Ryan defeated Republican Mark Molinaro by 2-percentage points. To claim this Democrat victory as a sign of things to come is either ignorant or dishonest. New York’s 19th District is reliably blue. In 2020, Democrats won by 11.6 percentage points.

The Democrats also had a huge structural advantage in this special election because it was held on the same day as the party primaries – which are often stand-ins for New York’s general elections due to the large number of Democratic voters. In New York, the primaries are closed, so independents (who can swing the election) cannot vote in the Democratic primary. Simply put, the system suppresses independent voter participation because independents don’t necessarily know which vote to vote (in the last three New York primary elections, independents made up less than 5 percent of the electorate).

A 2-percentage-point win here should have Democrats nervous — not happy. The real lesson from the NY-19 race is for Republicans. President Trump won the district by 178,000 votes in 2020. Although he was redrawn before the race, Molinaro received only 63,000 votes. Had Molinaro run a more aggressive campaign focused on larger national issues, I doubt he would have been able to reach the 115,000 potential Trump voters who were not inclined to vote for the special election. This would have given him victory.

The media is also freaking out over Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s recent comments that the Senate elections will be tough for Republicans. In all fairness to McConnell, his super PACs have poured millions of dollars into these races – and he clearly intends to win them. At the same time, pundits and journalists continue to ignore the deeply positive, optimistic attitude of the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senate Committee and other Republican Senate-centric groups. The media is also ignoring the overwhelming enthusiasm of Republican voters. We’ve seen huge Republican turnout and voter registration across the country.

As I wrote earlier this week, every Democrat in the Senate has a heavy burden to carry in November — both the Biden record and their own votes. Democrats running for Senate in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Washington have voted between 96 percent and 98 percent of this Congress with the Biden-Democrat agenda.

Likewise, Democrats running in other races will have to bend over backwards to avoid rejecting their party, leadership — and the president — if they want to reach out to independents.

Simply put: Democrats own inflation. They have high gas rates. They own a growing violent crime. The border disaster belongs to them. They have 87,000 new IRS agents. They all belong to him. If Republicans continue to focus on these issues, Democrats will crumble.

I don’t expect the established left-wing media to recognize any of this. But I expect the American people to do it.